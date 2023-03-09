Image: Bungie

The Destiny 2 best Void Titan build is all about making yourself unstoppable with constant healing and Overshields and dropping a wave of destruction with Volatile explosions. Destiny 2 has a lot of great builds, including the Solar Titan build, but this new Void Titan build in Lightfall is absolutely devastating.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Void Titan Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Void Titan Aspects Controlled Demolition: Hitting a target with a Void ability or Volatile explosion makes them Volatile. Further damage to a volatile target causes them to explode. Grants you and your allies health when Volatile targets explode near you. Bastion: Cast your Super to grant Overshield to nearby allies. Casting your Barricade grants Overshield to yourself and nearby allies and empowers it, enabling it to slowly regenerate the Overshield of allies bunkering behind it and extend their Overshield duration.

Void Titan Fragments Echo of Cessation – Finisher final blows create a burst of Void damage that causes nearby combatants to become Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach. Echo of Undermining – Your Void Grenades Weaken targets. -20 Discipline. Echo of Starvation – Picking up a Void Breach or an Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery.



With Controlled Demolition, you’ll constantly be setting off Volatile explosions which in turn continuously grants you and your allies health. Bastion is the pick because, although you get one less Fragment, you do have an easy way to Overshield yourself and your teammates.

Echo of Cessation is the heart of this Void Titan build. The goal is to get any enemy low and then use a finisher on them to create a massive explosion of Void around them which clears all the ads in the area.

Echo of Undermining is too good not to use on almost every build, including the best Void Warlock build, because it makes your Grenades deal 15% more damage thanks to Weaken and makes all damage on enemies affected by Weaken much higher.

Lastly, Echo of Starvation grants you Devour which, on top of all the Overshields, is absolute overkill but insanely nice to have so you never die. You’ll get Devour after using your finisher and picking up the Volatile Breachs and Orbs of Power that drop.

Especially when paired with Volatile Flow from the Season 20 Artifact perks, this Void Titan build is insane.

Best Void Titan Abilities, Explained

Void Super – Ward of Dawn

– Ward of Dawn Void Class Ability – Rally Barricade

– Rally Barricade Void Movement Ability – Strafe Lift

– Strafe Lift Void Melee – Shield Bash

– Shield Bash Void Grenade – Vortex Grenade

For the Class Ability and Movement Ability, choose what you like since these choices aren’t necessary for the best Void Titan build.

Shield Bash is going to be the best option as it allows you to Suppress enemies and grant an Overshield to yourself. Vortex Grenade is the best option as it just got buffed in PvE and it applies Weaken to the most combatants.

Both the Void Titan Supers are good, so use what you like, but Ward of Dawn is the most team-oriented and defensive ability which is perfect for this build.

Image: Bungie

Best Void Titan Exotics and Mods

Exotics Vexcalibur Severance Enclosure

Mods Ashes to Assets Harmonic Siphon Firepower Grenade Kickstart Stacks on Stacks Innervation Proximity Ward Explosive Finisher



While it is an older Exotic, Severance Enclosure is a great pick for this Void Titan build because it causes explosions on Powered Melee final blows. Also, finishers and Melee final blows against more powerful targets increase the radius and damage of the explosion. This slots perfectly with the finisher explosion build.

As for the weapon, a great Exotic pick is the new Exotic Glaive Vexcalibur. This Exotic Glaive deals very high damage, plays up close and personal, and grants you Overshields on blocks. You’ll also definitely want to pair a God Roll Void Legendary weapon with this build like a Funnelweb or Retrofit Escapade.

Ashes to Assets is great because as you get more Grenade kills, your Super ability will get charged faster. Also, note that any of these mods that focus on Grenades can be switched to focus more on Melee if you want to go that route.

Harmonic Siphon is required to get as many Orbs of Power as you can with your Void weapons which in turn means you’ll get more opportunities to proc Devour. Firepower does the same thing but with your Grenades.

One of the best mods is Grenade Kickstart as it gets your Grenades back quicker. The Stacks on Stacks mod will allow you to get additional Armor Charges on Orbs of Power pickups which comes in clutch for procing your yellow mods.

Since you’ll always be picking up Orbs of Power, Innervation is a necessary mod to tie everything together because it gives you Grenade energy when you pick up Orbs of Power.

Proximity Ward is a necessary mod to select for this build as it grants an Overshield every time you perform a Finisher. After a finisher, there will be Volatile Breaches, Volatile explosions, you’ll start healing, and you’ll get an Overshield.

To top it off, two stacks of Explosive Finisher will grant you Grenade energy after you perform the finisher.

With these mods, Exotics, abilities, Aspects, and Fragments, the Void Titan build is a beast. You’ll always clear a room full of ads just by performing one finisher and never die thanks to constant Overshields and Devour. If you want to switch it up, check out the best Strand Titan build.

