Void is arguably the best DPS build for Warlocks in Destiny 2. With that said, there are tons of great Void Warlock builds in Destiny 2, but this one is easily one of the best and one of the least recognized. The best Strand Warlock build is fun and powerful, but this Void Warlock build gives every other build a run for its money.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Void Warlock Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Void Warlock Aspects Feed the Void: Defeat a target with a Void ability to activate Devour. While Devour is active, final blows restore health and extend Devour. Child of the Old Gods: Cast your Rift to create a Void Soul. When you damage a target with a weapon, your Void Soul flies to them and drains them, doing damage and Weakening them. When a target is being drained, you are granted Grenade and Melee energy )if running Healing Rift) or health (if running Empowering Rift). Defeating a target who is being drained by your Void Soul grants Class Ability energy.

Void Warlock Fragments Echo of Reprisal – Final blows when surrounded by combatants grant Super energy. Echo of Undermining – Your Void Grenades Weaken targets. -20 Discipline. Echo of Expulsion – Void ability final blows cause targets to explode. +10 Intellect. Echo of Starvation – Picking up a Void Breach or an Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery.



The goal of this Void Warlock build is to Weaken enemies, make us almost invulnerable thanks to a constant source of Devour, and Grenade and Super spam.

The two Aspects aren’t the best considering we will be getting Devour from a Fragment and the Void Soul isn’t that great, but they are fine and most importantly give us four Fragment Slots.

With Echo of Reprisal, we can play aggressively and get rewarded with much more Super energy. Echo of Undermining grants our Void Grenades Weaken, which is one of the strongest debuff keywords in the game. It does give us -20 Discipline, but it is worth it to make enemies and bosses Weakened.

Exho of Expulsion allows our Scatter Grenades to ad-clear even better than they already do by causing Void explosions everywhere. Lastly, Echo of Starvation grants us Devour almost constantly because Orbs of Power are everywhere.

Best Void Warlock Abilities, Explained

Void Super – Nova Bomb: Vortex

– Nova Bomb: Vortex Void Class Ability – Healing Rift

– Healing Rift Void Movement Ability – Balanced Glide

– Balanced Glide Void Melee – Pocket Singularity

– Pocket Singularity Void Grenade – Scatter Grenade

The highlights of this build are the Scatter Grenade and the Nova Bomb: Vortex. The Scatter Grenade will constantly recharge and be able to clear ads with ease. As you constantly use the Scatter Grenade, the Nova Bomb: Vortex will recharge and be used to damage bosses and lock down areas.

Healing Rift is generally the better Class Ability and Balanced Glide is generally our preferred pick, but pick whichever you’d like there because they don’t matter much for the build. The same goes with the Pocket Singularity; it’s not our favorite Warlock Melee, but it’s what we got.

Best Void Warlock Exotics and Mods

Exotics Vexcalibur Nothing Manacles

Mods Ashes to Assets Harmonic Siphon Firepower Grenade Kickstart Stacks on Stacks Innervation



As for weapons, the best Void Exotic to run with this build is Vexcalibur. After you’ve completed the NODE.OVRD.AVALON Exotic mission, you’ll get the Vexcalibur Void Glaive is actually awesome. Just be sure not to kill yourself with your Scatter Grenade explosions.

We also recommend running a God Roll Funnelweb or God Roll Retrofit Escapade as those are two really great Legendary Void weapons that pair nicely with this build.

The key to making this Void Warlock build the best is the Nothing Manacles. The Nothing Manacles Exotic Arms is a slept-on Exotic that grants a second Scatter Grenade charge and enables tracking for the Scatter Grenade projectiles. With this, you’ll hardly ever run out of Grenade charges and be able to deal more damage with your Grenades.

Two stacks of Ashes to Assets is needed to gain as much Super energy as you can. With everything working together, you’ll get your Super back after using your Grenade to get kills around four or five times.

Harmonic Siphon is required to get as many Orbs of Power as you can with your Void weapons. Firepower does the same thing but with your Grenades.

Grenade Kickstart will get your Grenades back quicker which is essential. The Stacks on Stacks mod will allow you to get additional Armor Charges on Orbs of Power pickups which comes in clutch.

Lastly, Innervation is a necessary mod to tie everything together to give you Grenade energy when you pick up Orbs of Power.

Hopefully, you pick up this build and try it out for yourself. It’s truly one of the best Void Warlock builds out there. If not for Well, this build easily rivals the Starfire Protocol Solar Warlock build.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023