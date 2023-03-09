How to Watch Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Race: Start Time, Twitch Emblems, and More

Image: Bungie

Root of Nightmares is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid and the official Raid Race is almost upon us. With every Raid in Destiny 2, there is a big Raid Race event where the first Fireteam to finish every encounter, loot the final chest, and return to orbit are rewarded with, in this case, the Root of Nightmares World First Raid belt.

Individual Twitch content creators like Aztecross, Datto, and Saltagreppo will likely be running their own channel which you can watch, but if you want to learn where to watch the general progress of every team during the Root of Nightmares World First Raid Race, you’ve come to the right place. You might even want to prepare for the Raid yourself with the best Lightfall Warlock builds so far.

Related: Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Lightfall Raid: Release Date, Bosses, and More

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Race Start Time, Explained

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Race starts on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 9:00am PT / 11:00am CT / 5:00pm GMT.

The Root of Nightmares Raid will go live at that time and be in Contest Mode for 48 hours. If you compete in Contest Mode and complete the Raid, you’ll have access to a cool Root of Nightmares jacket from Bungie and get a few exclusive in-game Emblems.

How to Watch Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Race

The best way to watch the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid Race is to tune into Twitch Rivals. Twitch Rivals is the specific Twitch page that Bungie will take over to broadcast the Root of Nightmares Raid Race.

Here, you’ll be able to soak in all the action because there will likely be announcers following the top Fireteams as they get closer and closer to beating Root of Nightmares.

Image: Bungie

All Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Twitch Drops and How to Get Them

There are two Emblems on offer that you can get just by watching the Root of Nightmares Raid Race. They are called Dim Italics and Particle Acceleration, and to redeem them, you need to link your Destiny 2 account to Twitch.

To get the Dim Italics Emblem, you need to watch at least two hours of the Root of Nightmares Raid Race on the Twitch Rivals channel on March 10 and March 10 only.

To get the Particle Acceleration Emblem, you need to watch at least two hours of any verified streamer that is playing through the Root of Nightmares Contest Mode. This can be done anytime between March 10 and March 12.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023