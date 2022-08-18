Every Guardian likes a few freebies from time to time. After grinding for that perfect god roll or other things, it’s nice to be rewarded some other way. Here’s how to get Twitch drops for Destiny 2. There will be some things to note as you get these items.

How to Get Twitch Drops for Destiny 2

This offer will be available if you watch at least 30 minutes of Bungie’s Destiny 2 showcase on August 23. It’ll start at 9 AM PST and run until 11:30 AM PST. That’s two and a half hours of presentation time, so as long as you tune in just before 11, you should be eligible to get the Starbirth emblem for your profile.

Before you start watching, you’re going to want to make sure that your Twitch and Bungie accounts are linked. To do this, follow these steps:

Log into your Bungie.net account (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Stadia).

Next, click your icon on the top right and select “Settings”.

Click on “Account Linking”.

Link your Twitch account with your Bungie account by following the steps.

Now that you’re done, you’re set for the showcase on the 23rd! While watching the stream, you’ll see a progression bar indicating how much time you have left until you get your free emblem. You’ll also want to keep your account linked as this may not be the only stream with drops.

While you’re on Twitch, if you have Prime through Amazon, you can get even more rewards via the Prime Gaming program. You’ll just have to ensure that your Amazon account is also linked to Twitch to get the benefits. Assuming you also linked your Bungie account, this should all be easily set. Right now, you can currently get the Flip out Exotic Bundle Drop which contains an emote, ship, Exotic Ghost shell, and the Spaded Knife Legendary Sparrow.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One and Series consoles, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Stadia.