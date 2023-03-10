Image: Bungie

The Cataclysm encounter is the first encounter in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid. If you watched the World First Raid Race and got your Twitch Emblems, you might have also seen how to beat the Cataclysm encounter. If you missed this exciting Destiny 2 encounter, here’s how to beat it.

How to Complete the Cataclysm Encounter in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

After placing the banner, you’ll see a floating ball. The ball has light pointing to another platform. The goal is to transfer the ball to the other platforms.

There are three elements to this encounter. First, you need to transfer the ball to the platforms. Then, you need to defeat two Scions which are in bubbles, so get close to them and melee them. Lastly, you need to kill the Tormentors.

There is a timer counting down that will send out a killing wave that wipes the entire team if you are too slow or do it wrong.

So the key to completing the Cataclysm encounter is to get the ball of light from one side to the other. To do that, you need to hit the ball in the direction the light is shooting in. A new ball will then be created at one of the platforms with the spiral particles.

Right when the new ball is created, you need to kill the two Psions wherever they are. After killing the Psions, a Tormentor will spawn in. Kill the Tormentor as fast as you can or else the killing wave will get you.

When the Tormentor is dead, rinse and repeat with the ball. In order to continue, you might need the best Solar Warlock build, so come prepared.

If luck is on your side, you’ll be able to clear this encounter by chaining the ball through all of the platforms with the spiral particles, killing the Psions in the bubbles, and defeating the Tormentors. This chaining light mechanic will continue through the next encounters.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023