The Scission encounter in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares features a massive chasm that separates your Fireteam into two teams of three. This encounter features the same mechanic introduced in the previous Destiny 2 Cataclysm encounter, so it may seem easy, but it’s not. Here’s how to beat it.

How to Complete the Scission Encounter in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

The first thing that you need to know is that sword skating is a very useful technique for this encounter. The second thing is that you need to know how to transfer the balls of light and the balls of dark.

There are three layers to this encounter and there are five balls of light or dark on each side. There is also a two-minute timer that is called Imminent Expulsion that will wipe the entire team when the time is up.

You need to transfer the ball of light or dark to each side, so split your team into two and use the launcher or sword skate or the infinite Strand Grapple technique to go back and forth.

You’ll either need to start on the left or right side of the area and shoot the ball of light or dark. A coordinating ball of light or dark will appear on the other side. You need to defeat the yellow bar Cabal to shoot the dark or light ball since you’ll get a specific buff needed to activate it.

It all sounds simple, but it is a complicated encounter that takes a lot of communication between the two sides of teams.

Continue to chain the light and dark balls between the two sides, go to the next layer, and continue forward. If you do this right and on time, you’ll complete the encounter and move on to the next.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023