The best Solar Warlock build in Destiny 2 Lightfall is a tried and true build that most people know about because it is insanely good. This build will get you the most damage out of any build, is great for solo or Fireteams, and will keep you alive.

Central to this build are the Starfire Protocol Exotic, Fusion Grenades, and Well of Radiance. With the Aspects and new Lightfall Fragments, this Destiny 2 Solar Warlock build is unstoppable.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Solar Warlock Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Solar Warlock Aspects Touch of Flame : Your Healing, Solar, Firebolt, and Fusion Grenades have enhanced functionality. Fusion Grenades explode twice. Icarus Dash : Can dodge quickly in the air. While Heat Rises is active, you gain an additional dodge. While airborne, rapidly defeating targets with your Super or weapon grants Cure to you.

Solar Warlock Fragments Ember of Resolve : Solar Grenade final blows Cure you. Ember of Char: Your Solar Ignitions spread Scorch to affected targets. +10 Discipline. Ember of Ashes: You apply more Scorch stacks to targets. Ember of Eruption: Your Solar Ignitions have increased area of effect. +10 Strength.



Touch of Flame is an essential Aspect for this build as it makes your Fusion Grenades extremely deadly. Since your Fusion Grenades is where most of your DPS is coming from, Touch of Flame is amazing.

Icarus Dash is the next best Aspect as it allows you to Cure while getting weapon kills while airborne. This can really come in clutch when you are low.

Ember of Resolve is a new Fragment that is essential because you’ll be able to heal on Grenade final blows which will happen very often. Ember of Char adds ever more Solar damage to surrounding enemies.

Ember of Ashes pairs extremely well with Ember of Char as the more Scorch stacks are applied, the more likely targets are to Ignite. To top it all off, Ember of Eruption makes your Ignition explosions even bigger and better.

Best Solar Warlock Abilities, Explained

Solar Super : Well of Radiance

: Well of Radiance Solar Movement : Strafe Glide

: Strafe Glide Solar Class Ability : Healing Rift/Empowered Rift

: Healing Rift/Empowered Rift Solar Melee : Celestial Fire

: Celestial Fire Solar Grenade: Fusion Grenade

Of course, we are running Well of Radiance which will grant us and our team close to invulnerability as well as a 25% boost to all damage inside the well. You want to get this back as soon as possible and use it often.

Strafe Glide is our favorite, especially since it’ll make getting kills in the air that will proc Icarus Dash much easier, but pick what you’d like.

It might seem crazy to run Healing Rift with Starfire Protocol since Empowered final blows give Fusion Grenade energy, but the constant source of healing from the Healing Rift is unmatched and there are plenty of ways to get Grenade energy back with this build. If you’re okay without the constant Healing, run Empowered Rift.

Celestial Fire is the best Solar melee for this build as it has more range and can create immediate Ignitions on Scorched targets which is what we want in a pinch.

Last but not least, we have to run Fusion Grenades on this build because of all the benefits from the Aspects and Exotics. Fusions Grenades deal insane damage with this build, so spam them often.

Best Stasis Warlock Exotics and Mods

Exotics Witherhoard Starfire Protocol

Mods Harmonic Siphon Ashes to Assets Grenade Kickstart Bomber Distribution



Starfire Protocol is a must for this build as you’ll get two Fusion Grenades and Fusion Grenade kills grant Rift energy. If you have an Empowered Rift, kills inside it grant Grenade energy which makes for a perfect loop, but for survivability, the Healing Rift is better.

Witherhoard is a perfect Exotic weapon for this build as it continuously deals damage to enemies within the blight area. This means that you will get a constant stream of Grenade energy as kills will be very easy to get.

Having a Rocket Launcher or any other Solar gun with the Demolition perk is excellent as well as you’ll constantly get your Fusion Grenades back.

Harmonic Siphon is a must as it allows you to create Orbs of Power on Solar weapon final blows. Ashes to Assets is also incredible as it grants Super energy on Grenade kills. This is essential to using Well of Radiance often.

Grenade Kickstart is great with this build since it grants Grenade energy when you run out. We recommend having three stacks of Grenade Kickstart in this build to make sure you constantly have your Fusion Grenade.

Distribution is great because using your Class Ability near enemies reduces every ability cooldown and Bomber reduces the cooldown of your Class Ability after using your Grenade.

