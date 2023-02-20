How to Get Witherhoard in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Witherhoard is one of the strongest Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. Depending on the seasonal artifact, Witherhoard is usually meta in PvE and can even be seen dominating PvP as well. It is a great weapon to have, so here is how to quickly and easily get Witherhoard in Destiny 2.

Easiest Way to Get Witherhoard in Destiny 2

Witherhoard is fairly easy to get, but the first thing you need is the Shadowkeep expansion. If you don’t own that expansion, you won’t be able to get or own Witherhoard at all.

If you have the Shadowkeep expansion, all you need to do is own one Exotic Cipher, 100,000 Glimmer, 150 Glacial Starwort, and one Ascendant Shard. If you have all of those things, you can acquire a Witherhoard really easily and at any time.

Of course, you’ll want to know how to get an Exotic Cipher. To do that, simply find Xur and complete his quest. With an Exotic Cipher now acquired, you can now get a Witherhoard.

When you are ready, head to the Tower and go to the Exotic Archive. Select the Shadowkeep Exotics and buy Witherhoard. Just like that, you have your very own Witherhoard!

How to Get and Complete the Witherhoard Catalyst in Destiny 2

Witherhoard is an Exotic Grenade Launcher that has the Primeval’s Torment trait. This ability puts blight on the target and any nearby targets. Blighted targets take damage over time and will blight the area on death.

If you want to make your Witherhoard even better, you’ll want to complete the Catalyst quest. Acquire the Witherhoard Catalyst quest from Banshee-44 at the Tower.

With the Witherhoard Catalyst quest acquired, all you need to do now is eliminate 400 combatants. The easiest way to do this is to do seasonal activities like Heist Battlegrounds or ritual activities like Nightfalls.

Once that is done, equip the Catalyst and now you have a powerful Witherhoard that will aid you in any battle.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023