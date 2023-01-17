Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Nightfall Weapon Rotation

Every time you successfully complete a Nightfall in Destiny 2, especially on Master and Grandmaster, you will receive a copy of the Nightfall weapon on rotation for that particular week.

Over the years, a lot of Nightfall weapons have been added to Destiny 2. Some of them are very popular, while some of them aren’t that great to begin with. Out of this entire pool of weapons, six weapons are selected ever season and are rotated every week in the game. If you manage to complete a Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty, you will be rewarded with an Adept version of the weapon on rotation that week. So what are all the Nightfall weapons available during the Season of the Seraph, and how does their rotation look like?

Which Nightfall Weapon is on Rotation This Week in Destiny 2?

The Nightfall weapon on rotation this week is the Mindbender’s Ambition. This weapon is a Solar Shotgun. Like all shotguns, the Mindbender’s Ambition uses Special Ammo. If you complete the Nightfall on Master Difficulty, then you will receive a copy of this weapon for sure. However, if you do manage to complete the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty, you’ll receive an Adept version of this weapon.

It’s best if you get your hands on the Adept version of the weapons itself, primarily for two reasons.

Adept weapons have better stats in most cases and can make your life easier when running some really difficult activities.

You can use Adept mods with these Adept weapons. These mods give your weapons an upper hand when compared to regular weapons outfitted with regular mods.

Moving forward, these are the weapons that will be on rotation in the upcoming weeks in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Week Weapon Type Element Ammo January 17 Mindbender’s Ambition Shotgun Solar Special January 24 Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle Arc Primary January 31 Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle Kinetic Primary February 7 The Militia’s Birthright Grenade Launcher Kinetic Special February 14 D.F.A. Hand Cannon Kinetic Primary February 21 Wendingo GL3 Grenade Launcher Arc Heavy

These are all the weapons that will be on rotation during Season of the Seraph. Some of these weapons will leave the rotation pool once Lightfall arrives. Although there’s no word on new weapons just yet, given that Lightfall is a brand new expansion in the game, there’s always a chance that new weapons will join the overall Nightfall weapon loot pool in Destiny 2.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023