All Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Grandmaster Nightfalls are some of the toughest three-man activities that you will come across in Destiny 2. Every season, six strikes are chosen from a pool of strikes and these six strikes can be played on the Grandmaster difficulty.

Now, you won’t be able to access this difficulty at the very onset of the season. Bungie deliberately unlocks this activity at a later date, in order to give players a chance at meeting the required power level for this activity. Having said that, here are all the six Grandmaster Nightfalls for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph and the power level required to play them!

When do the Grandmaster Nightfalls unlock in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph?

You will be able to participate in the Grandmaster Nightfalls starting on January 17. There are a total of six strikes that you will be able to play on this difficulty, with each being available for a week. The six strikes that you’ll be able to play on this difficulty during the Season of the Seraph are as follows:

The Insight Terminus

The Corrupted

The Scarlet Keep

Birthplace of the Vile

The Glassway

Warden of Nothing

While it was previously believed that you would have to be at 1605 Power Level to be able to participate in the activity, Bungie has made some changes to the requirements. As listed out in their latest TWAB, you will be able to participate in Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 even at 1580, which also happens to be the Powerful cap for Season of the Seraph.

Not only that, but the overall Power Level of the activity is also being reduced to 1620. Although you’ll be able to play the activity at 1580 Power Level, the enemies you face will still be 40 levels above you. Your efficiency will max out at 1595, and you can attain this Power Level by grinding out artifact power bonuses and acquiring Pinnacle Gear by completing Pinnacle activities in the game.

That’s everything that you need to know with regard to the Grandmaster Nightfalls in the game. Bungie’s just unlocked all the combat-style mods in the game, here’s a quick list of all the Charged With Light mod builds and Warmind Cell mod builds that you can try out right now in Destiny 2!

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2023