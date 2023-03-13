Image: Bungie

The Arc Hunter in Destiny 2 Lightfall is an ad clearing monster. If you know how to move well with this character, you can literally punch your way out of anything, except maybe for some bosses in the game. This build follows a very aggressive playstyle and is very ability dependent.

Not only that but to make the most out of this build, it’s recommended that you play with a shotgun with the One-Two Punch perk. Having said that, here are all the Aspects and Fragments you need to use in order to create the best Arc Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Solar Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Arc Hunter Aspects

Lethal Current: After dodging, the Hunter’s melee lunge range is increased and their next melee attack jolts the target and creates a damaging lightning aftershock. In addition, hitting a jolted enemy with a melee attack will blind them.

Flow State: Defeating a jolted opponent causes you to become amplified. When amplified, the Hunter's dodge will recharge faster and make you more resistant to damage, and you have quicker reload times.

Arc Hunter Fragments

Spark of Feedback: Taking melee damage briefly increases your outgoing melee damage. (+10 Resilience)

Spark of Shock: Your Arc Grenades jolt targets. (-10 Discipline)

Spark of Resistance: When surrounded by enemies, you has increased damage resistance. ( +10 Strength)

When surrounded by enemies, you has increased damage resistance. ( +10 Strength) Spark of Magnitude: Your lingering Arc grenades (Lightning Grenade, Pulse Grenade, and Storm Grenade) have extended duration.

Mod Setup

Head: Appropriate Siphon mods. Required to generate Orbs of Power . Hands On x 1 ( Powered Melee final blows generate Super energy ). For high level activities, you could also consider running the Heavy Ammo Finder and Heavy Ammo Scout mods.

Appropriate Siphon mods. Required to generate . Hands On x 1 ( final blows generate ). For high level activities, you could also consider running the Heavy Ammo Finder and Heavy Ammo Scout mods. Arms: Melee Kickstart x 1 ( Consumes 3 Armor Charges to refund Melee Energy ), Heavy Handed x 1 (Powered Melee final blows generate Orbs of Power)

Melee Kickstart x 1 ( Consumes 3 Armor Charges to ), Heavy Handed x 1 (Powered Melee final blows generate Orbs of Power) Chest: Elemental damage reduction mods. Can be swapped based upon the elemental threat in a particular activity. Elemental Reserves x 1 (This mod is based on the elemental weapon that you’re using. If you’re using different elemental special and heavy weapons, use the elemental reserve mod keeping in mind the affinity of the weapon you will be using the most. )

Elemental damage reduction mods. Can be swapped based upon the elemental threat in a particular activity. Elemental Reserves x 1 (This mod is based on the elemental weapon that you’re using. If you’re using different elemental special and heavy weapons, use the elemental reserve mod keeping in mind the affinity of the weapon you will be using the most. ) Legs: Elemental Weapon Surge (Your elemental weapons gain a small damage boost when you have Armor Charge. Select the Elemental Surge mod based on your Heavy Weapon for bonus damage during DPS phases. The effects of this mod stacks). Recuperation x 1 ( Replenishes health whenever you pick up an Orb of Power).

Elemental Weapon Surge (Your elemental weapons gain a when you have Armor Charge. Select the Elemental Surge mod based on your for during DPS phases. The effects of this mod stacks). Recuperation x 1 ( whenever you pick up an Orb of Power). Class Item: Time Dilation (Increases the Duration of your Armor charges), Outreach x 1 (Reduces melee ability cooldown when you use your class ability), Distribution x 1 (Reduces all ability cooldowns when using your class ability near targets.)

Stat Focuses

Since you’ll be dodging a lot, your primary stat focus should be Mobility . You should assign 100 points to this ability.

. You should assign to this ability. Your secondary stat focus should be Resilience for that 30% damage reduction , so another 100 points should go to this stat.

for that , so another should go to this stat. Finally, keep your Discipline score as high as you can, because you will be using a decent amount of grenades as well.

How to Use This Arc Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Ideally, you should be using the Liar’s Handshake Exotic for this build, because it’ll let you deal more damage with your Melee ability. However, survivability might be an issue, so the Assassin’s Cowl is the best Exotic for this build. The intrinsic perk on this Exotic is known as Vanishing Execution.

So whenever you get a kill with your powered melee, you turn invisible for a short duration and you regain a portion of your health. More powerful enemies grants you invisibility for a longer duration and restore more health.

You will also need a shotgun with the One-Two Punch perk with this build for further damage amplification. For the dodge ability, make sure you use Marksman’s Dodge, because that’ll help you reload your equipped weapon almost instantly.

The damage cycle for this build is dodge -> fire your shotgun -> melee an enemy -> dodge -> melee. Whenever you dodge, you’ll proc the Lethal Current buff for 10 seconds. Use your shotgun on an enemy, and then hit another enemy with your powered melee. With the Lethal Current buff, whenever you hit an enemy with your powered melee, you’ll jolt and blind your target. This usually wipes out any ads within the affected target’s close proximity.

You will also get the Combination Blow buff which will give you additional melee damage. This buff also stacks three times. Now, everytime you get a kill with your powered melee, you’ll get your class ability back as well. Dodge, use your shotgun and then punch. Not only will you end up clearing the ad population, you’ll also be invisible for the most part, thanks to the Assassin’s Cowl. For your Grenades, it’s best if you use the Pulse Grenade or the Lightning Grenade to jolt minibosses and bosses.

If done correctly, you will be generating a lot of Orbs of Power and Super energy as well. Since the Arc Hunter is a good choice for DPS phases, right before you start dealing damage to the boss, switch to your Star-Eater Scales, pick up four Orbs of Power and then use your Super. In most cases, there should be a Warlock with a Well of Radiance Super on your team. Whenever they use this Super, they generate a lot of Orbs of Power, so you shouldn’t have too much of a problem triggering the Feast of Light buff on the Star-Eater Scales.

