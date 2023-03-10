Image: Bungie

The Solar Hunter is a very versatile class in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Not only does it have a strong survivability rating, but it also packs a punch when it comes to dealing damage to bosses and other tanky enemies. Since it’s based on the Solar subclass, you will be burning a lot of your enemies. While dealing damage, you’ll be getting up close and personal with many enemies, but fear not because if you use the subclass properly, you’ll be very hard to kill. With that said, here’s everything you need in order to make the best Solar Hunter build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Solar Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Solar Hunter Aspects

Knock ‘Em Down : Your Solar Supers are enhanced. Golden Gun – Deadshot has increased duration, Golden Gun – Marksman has increased damage resistance and duration, and Blade Barrage launches more projectiles. While radiant, final blows with your equipped Throwing Knife fully refund your melee energy. (3 Fragment Slots)

: Your Solar Supers are enhanced. Golden Gun – Deadshot has increased duration, Golden Gun – Marksman has increased damage resistance and duration, and Blade Barrage launches more projectiles. While radiant, final blows with your equipped Throwing Knife fully refund your melee energy. (3 Fragment Slots) On Your Mark: Precision final blows grant you and nearby allies increased weapon handling and reload speed for a short duration. Stacks 3 times. Activating your class ability immediately grants maximum stacks of On Your Mark.

Solar Hunter Fragments

Ember of Searing : Defeating scorched targets grants melee energy and creates a Firesprite. (+10 Recovery)

: Defeating scorched targets grants melee energy and creates a Firesprite. (+10 Recovery) Ember of Ashes : You apply more scorch stacks to targets.

: You apply more scorch stacks to targets. Ember of Char: Solar ignitions spread scorch to nearby targets (+10 Discipline)

Solar ignitions spread scorch to nearby targets (+10 Discipline) Ember of Mercy: Reviving a downed ally will give you and your nearby allies Restoration for a short duration. Picking up a Firesprite will also give you Restoration. (+10 Resilience)

Reviving a downed ally will give you and your nearby allies Restoration for a short duration. Picking up a Firesprite will also give you Restoration. (+10 Resilience) Ember of Torches: Powered melee attacks against enemies make you and your allies Radiant. (-10 Discipline)

Mod Setup

Head: Appropriate Siphon mods. Required to generate Orbs of Power . Ashes to Assets x 1 (Grenade final blows generate Super energy)

Appropriate Siphon mods. Required to generate . Ashes to Assets x 1 (Grenade final blows generate Super energy) Arms: Grenade Kickstart x 1 ( Consumes 3 Armor Charges to refund Grenade Energy), Firepower x 1 (Grenade final blows generate Orbs of Power)

Grenade Kickstart x 1 ( Consumes 3 Armor Charges to refund Grenade Energy), Firepower x 1 (Grenade final blows generate Orbs of Power) Chest: Elemental damage reduction mods. Can be swapped based upon the elemental threat in a particular activity. Charged Up x 1 (Increases the maximum number of Armor Charges you can carry by 1)

Elemental damage reduction mods. Can be swapped based upon the elemental threat in a particular activity. Charged Up x 1 (Increases the maximum number of Armor Charges you can carry by 1) Legs: Stacks on Stacks (Picking up an Orb of Power grants you an additional Armor Charge ), Innervation x 1 ( Reduces Grenade cooldown whenever you pick up an Orb of Power).

Stacks on Stacks (Picking up an grants you an additional ), Innervation x 1 ( whenever you pick up an Orb of Power). Class Item: Time Dilation (Increases the Duration of your Armor charges), Bomber x 1 (Reduces Grenade cooldowns when using your class ability) Distribution x 1 (Reduces all ability cooldowns when using your class ability near targets.)

Stat Focuses

100 points on Resilience is absolutely necessary because it’ll give you a 30% damage reduction.

on is absolutely necessary because it’ll give you a 30% damage reduction. Max out your Discipline stat as much as you can since it’ll ensure a quicker grenade cooldown.

stat as much as you can since it’ll ensure a quicker grenade cooldown. Mobility should be at least 90-100 for quicker dodge cooldowns.

How to Use This Solar Hunter Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

This Solar Hunter build will let you burn your enemies down. And truth be told, it’s actually very easy to use. The Exotic armor piece you will be using with this build is known as the Young Ahamkara’s Spine. The intrinsic perk on this works only with the Tripmine Grenade, so that’s another piece of equipment that you will have to use.

The intrinsic perk, when active, increases the Tripmine Grenade blast radius. Moreover, any Solar ability damage that you do will refund Grenade energy. Interestingly enough, with the Ember of Ashes equipped, whenever you damage an enemy with your Tripmine, it’ll return 66% of your Grenade energy.

To start the damage cycle, throw your melee knives. Now it’s hard to get precision hits with knives unless you’re good at aiming. So go for the Knife Trick. It still counts as a throwing knife and will make you Radiant whenever you hit an enemy. If you manage to kill an enemy with it, your melee energy will be refunded. With the Radiant buff active, you’ll deal additional bonus damage, so throw your Tripmine Grenade. You could throw it on the ground, but it has a better effect if you manage to stick it on an enemy.

Any damage that you do with the Tripmine will return 66% Grenade energy. Combine that with a powered melee strike and you’ll have your Grenade back almost instantly. If you do end up missing your melee attack, just dodge in front of the enemy and you’ll get full melee energy back. Don’t forget to use the Gambler’s Dodge to use trigger this benefit.

Thanks to your mod setup, you will be generating a decent amount of Orbs of Power and Firesprites. Picking up the former will grant you more Grenade energy and the latter will give you Restoration. So overall, there are a lot of failsafe in place when it comes to bringing back your Grenade and Melee energy! Thanks to the Ashes to Assets mod, every time you damage an enemy with your grenades, you generate Super energy as well. So you’ll have a very high uptime on your Super ability as well.

Now, ideally, we’ll be using a Blade Barrage Super with this build, but you can choose to go for a Golden Gun as well. Whenever you step into a DPS phase, make sure there are at least four to five Orbs of Power in your close vicinity. Here, you will have to swap out to the Star-Eater Scales. This has an intrinsic perk known as Feast of Light, that overcharges your Super for every Orb of Power you collect. Pick up four Orbs of Power and then hit the boss with the Blade Barrage, before switching to your DPS weapon.

For the weapons, you will want to use guns that have the Incandescent perk on them. The Osteo Striga works well as a Kinetic Weapon. Overall, this Solar Hunter build will let you burn through your enemies without much effort.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023