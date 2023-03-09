What Are Orbs of Power in Destiny 2 and How to Use Them

Image: Bungie

Orbs of Power are a huge deal in Destiny 2 Lightfall. They aren’t new — Orbs of Power have been around for a bit — but they can be very confusing. If you want to know what Orbs of Power are in Destiny 2 and how to use them, you’ve come to the right place.

What Are Orbs of Power in Destiny 2?

As mentioned before, though Orbs of Power have been in Destiny 2 for a long time, they are very powerful in Lightfall. In fact, the best builds, including the best Arc Titan build, focus on using Orbs of Power in one way or another.

Orbs of Power are the small glowing orbs that are found on the ground. When you or a teammate creates an Orb of Power, a notification will pop up on the bottom left of the screen.

There is only one way to create Orbs of Power and that is through mods. Through mods like Harmonic Siphon, Firepower, and others, you can generate Orbs of Power on final blows.

For example, if you have the Kinetic Siphon mod on, your rapid Kinetic weapon final blows create an Orb of Power.

The intrinsic ability of Orbs of Power that never changes and is always applicable is that picking them up grants Super energy. Orbs of Power are really great because of this, but get even better with the right mods.

How to Use Orbs of Power in Destiny 2

Orbs of Power are good on their own, but when paired with the best mods in the game, they get a lot better.

After equipping mods that generate Orbs of Power, the best mods to pair with those are Armor Charge mods, which are the blue mods, and the yellow mods. If you want to know what Armor Charge is, check out our in-depth guide on them to help you understand what they are and why they are so good.

With blue and yellow mods on, you can boost specific stats and get ability energy, health, and/or shields back depending on the specific mod you select.

Two of the best mods to equip if you want to maximize Orbs of Power and Armor Charges are Time Dilation and Stacks on Stacks. Time Dilation makes the decay of Armor Charges last a lot longer and Stacks on Stacks creates an additional Armor Charge every time you pick up an Orb of Power.

Ultimately, you can create a lot of synergy with Orbs of Power and Armor Charges, so, just like how you need to select the best Strand Warlock Fragments to make the best build, you need to select the best Armor Charge mods to get the most out of Orbs of Power.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023