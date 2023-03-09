Image: Bungie

The Destiny 2 Arc Titan is a feared build in PvP and is an absolute menace in PvE. With Lightfall finally here and new mods to choose, there is a new best Arc Titan build on the block in Destiny 2.

The goal of this build is to constantly obliterate enemies with the Arc melee, clear ads extremely quickly with ability spam, and heal at the same time. Here’s how to make the best Arc Titan build in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All Aspects and Fragments for the Best Arc Titan Build in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Arc Titan Aspects Touch of Thunder: Your Flashbang, Pulse, Lightning, and Storm Grenades have enhanced functionality. Pulse Grenades create Ionic Traces periodically as it damages targets and increases damage over time. Knockout: Critically wounding a target or breaking their shield infuses your melee attacks with Arc energy and increases your melee range and damage for a short time. Defeating targets with melee attacks starts health regeneration and makes you Amplified.

Arc Titan Fragments Spark of Amplitude – Rapidly defeating targets while you are Amplified creates an Orb of Power. Spark of Shock – Your Arc Grenades Jolt targets. -10 Discipline. Spark of Magnitude – Your lingering Arc Grenades have extended duration. Spark of Ions – Defeating a Jolted target creates an Ionic Trace.



The focus of this build is to spam Grenades and Melee, so Touch of Thunder makes your Pulse Grenade even stronger and Knockout buffs your Melee as well as gives you healing when you’re in trouble.

With Spark of Amplitude, you’ll constantly be making Orbs of Power since you’ll always be Amplified. This is great because it will proc many of the other mods as you pick up Orbs of Power.

Spark of Shock and Magnitude work together to create tons of damage with your Pulse Grenade. On top of getting a 20% damage buff in Lightfall, the Pulse Grenade pairs excellently with the Touch of Thunder Aspect as it will create Ionic Traces on dealing damage to enemies which will make your abilities regenerate a lot faster.

On top of that, the Touch of Thunder Aspect and the Spark of Shock Fragment work together with the Spark of Ions Fragment to create an endless stream of Ionic Traces. This means that you’ll constantly be getting ability energy which you can then spam for more destruction.

Best Arc Titan Abilities, Explained

Arc Super – Thundercrash

– Thundercrash Arc Class Ability – Thruster

– Thruster Arc Movement Ability – Strafe Lift

– Strafe Lift Arc Melee – Thunderclap

– Thunderclap Arc Grenade – Pulse Grenade

Thruster is a great Class Ability given strictly to the Arc Titan, so use it if you like it. Also, the Strafe Lift Movement Ability is our favorite, but pick what you like.

Thundercrash grants the most damage and is the best Super for Arc Titans currently. We’ve already talked about how good Pulse Grenades are for this build, but the Thunderclap melee ability has the lowest cooldown and the capacity for the most destruction.

Image: Bungie

Best Arc Titan Exotics and Mods

Exotics An Insurmountable Skullfort

Mods Ashes to Assets Harmonic Siphon Heavy Handed Grenade Kickstart Stacks on Stacks Recuperation Bomber



The Exotic armor to run with this best Arc Titan build is An Insurmountable Skullfort. This Exotic gives you health regeneration and Melee energy on Arc Melee kills. With this Exotic Helmet, you can spam your Melee as much as your Grenade to get constant health which you’ll need as you’ll be up close and personal.

We also highly recommend running an Arc Legendary weapon with Voltshot with this build, like the IKELOS SMG, as it will just make all the destruction and ability regen much better.

Ashes to Assets and Harmonic Siphon are among the best perks in Season 20, so pick those up if you want more Super energy on Grenade kills and Orbs of Power on Arc weapon kills.

Heavy Handed is key to this build as it grants Orbs of Power on final Melee blows which will happen often thanks to An Insurmountable Skullfort. Also, Knockout procs Heavy Handed.

Grenade Kickstart is great for getting Grenade energy back and Stacks on Stacks is amazing for granting more Orbs of Power after picking up one.

Recuperation is an excellent mod as it will give you health when you pick up Orbs of Power, which means you’ll always have high health as Orbs of Power will be everywhere with this build.

The last essential mod is Bomber as it grants Grenade energy when you use your Class Ability. With all of the ability energy coming back to you, you’ll almost always have Grenades, Melee, and Class Ability energy as well as a fully charged Super.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023