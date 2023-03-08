Destiny 2 Iterative Loop God Roll and How to Get It

Image: Bungie

While the God Roll Round Robin might be the king of PvP in Destiny 2, one of the best PvE weapons you can get right now is Iterative Loop. Regardless of the best Strand Fragments, Iterative Loop is a craftable Arc Energy Fusion Rifle that is craftable and a must-get in Destiny 2.

Iterative Loop has Rapid-Fire Frame which means it has deeper ammo reserves and reloads faster when the magazine is empty. It also has Nanotech Tracer Rockets which shoots a micro-rocket after landing multiple hits, which is easy to proc with this Fusion Rifle.

Here are the basic stats for Iterative Loop in Destiny 2:

Impact: 55

55 Range: 23

23 Stability: 30

30 Handling: 52

52 Reload Speed: 44

Related: What Does the Kinetic Tremors Perk Do in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

How to Get Iterative Loop in Destiny 2

There are three ways to get Iterative Loop in Destiny 2: Terminal Overload chests, Heroic Patrols, and Neomuna Rank Rewards. You’ll also get one red border Iterative Loop by playing through the Lightfall campaign.

Be sure to use the Terminal Overload glitch to maximize your Iterative Loop RNG. Also, Heroic Patrols are the best way to farm Neomuna red border weapons in general, so always do those when you see them. The least productive way to get Iterative Loop is through Engrams from Nimbus, but it is possible. After you extract five Iterative Loop patterns, you can craft your own God Roll.

Iterative Loop PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Battery: Particle Repeater

Perk 1: Compulsive Reloader

Perk 2: Voltshot

The stats for Iterative Loop are pretty good (similar to how good the Perpetualis God Roll is), but to make things even better, the PvE God Roll focuses on reducing the Recoil and improving the Stability.

Arrowhead Brake grants +30 Recoil reduction and +10 Handling. If you want to deliver consistent damage to foes, you need to bring the Recoil of Iterative Loop down.

Particle Repeater gives a simple 10 point boost to Stability. It’s nothing major, but again, controlling the weapon bounce from the Recoil and Stability is important.

This is where things get really good. Compulsive Reloader is an amazing first perk because it gives you +50 to Reload Speed if the magazine is above 50%. Since Rapid-Fire Frame will boost your Reload Speed when you are low on ammo, Compulsive Reloader is great for the top of the magazine and will help you proc Votlshot much more often.

Voltshot is the second perk in the PvE Iterative Loop God Roll and it is arguably the best PvE perk in the game. With Voltshot, if you reload after defeating a target with Iterative Loop, your next shot applies Jolt. Jolt applies Arc damage to the enemy and can spread to every nearby enemy as well, which means you’ll absolutely wipe the floor.

Iterative Loop PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Full Bore

Battery: Accelerated Coils

Perk 1: Under Pressure

Perk 2: Kickstart

With the Iterative PvP God Roll, you only need to get one powerful shot off as fast as possible to get the kill. Because of that, this God Roll focuses on improving the Charge Time and Range.

Full Bore is the best PvP barrel because it increases the Range by 15 points. While it does decrease Stability by 10 and Handling by five, those aren’t as important as dealing the most damage with increased Range.

Accelerated Coils decreases the Impact by five points but also greatly decreases the Charge Time. While this is a sticky compromise, it is a good one to make because the faster you get your shot off, the more likely you are to get the kill regardless of if you have a 2% reduction to damage.

Under Pressure is the best first perk for the Iterative Loop PvP God Roll because it increases Stability and Accuracy when the magazine is low. This is great because you’ll likely always have a low magazine in PvP since this is an Energy weapon.

The best PvP perk in the second row is Kickstart because it grants a 20% damage bonus and faster Charge Time after sprinting then sliding. Sliding is the best way to get close to your enemy to deliver an electric blast from Iterative Loop.

With these attachments and perks, you’ll get the shot off as quickly as possible and be dealing the most damage. Pair this with the best Arc Warlock build, and you’ll absolutely dominate in PvP.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023