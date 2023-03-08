What Does the Kinetic Tremors Perk do in Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Image: Bungie

Are you wondering what the Kinetic Tremors perk does in Destiny 2: Lightfall? You’re not the only one, as this perk is one of the latest additions to the long-running game. If you’re like other players, you may wonder whether the perk is worth adding to your class loadout or if you should disregard it altogether. Look no further—this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Kinetic Tremors perk.

Kinetic Tremors Perk Ability in Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Kinetic Tremors perk in-game description is: “Sustained Kinetic damage to a target emits a shockwave that damages nearby targets.” In other words, the more you land successful hits on your target that involve Kinetic energy, the more likely you have a chance of making that target explode and damage surrounding enemies.

Is the Kinetic Tremors Perk Any Good?

The number of successive hits on a target to make it explode successfully is relatively high, so if you are looking to equip this perk, your aim must be on point. Mastering aim and having a good shot can make all the difference in whether this perk is beneficial.

Another essential point to note is that this perk will render it useless against lower-ranking enemies. After all, they will most likely die before the perk activates because they need fewer bullets to be taken down. Besides that, the perk is a great way to take down larger enemies with shields, as it damages shields reasonably quickly.

The Kinetic Tremor perk isn’t the only new addition that Lightfall has brought for fans. There are whole new ways to build classes through Strand Fragments. These offer an entirely new playstyle and type of movement for your build.

These Strand Fragments vary from mediocre to outstanding, so it is best to read up on each offer’s abilities and buffs. For example, you can make a devastating Hunter, Titan, or Warlock if you play your cards right by utilizing the potential of mods, abilities, and Strand Fragments.

