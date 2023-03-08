Destiny 2 Round Robin God Roll and How to Get It

Round Robin is a new Kinetic Strand Hand Cannon that shoots 120 RPM in Destiny 2. Strand weapons, like Perpetualis, are in hot demand right now and the good news about Round Robin is that it is craftable.

Round Robin in Destiny 2 has an Aggressive Frame which means it has high damage and high recoil. It’s a great weapon, especially for PvP, as it has the Nanotech Tracer Rockets that allow a homing micro-rocket to shoot out after landing multiple hits. Here are the basic stats for Round Robin:

Impact: 92

92 Range: 56

56 Stability: 20

20 Handling: 24

24 Reload Speed: 22

Related: How to Rocket Grapple in Destiny 2

How to Get Round Robin in Destiny 2

We have an entire guide dedicated to how to get Round Robin because there is only one way to get it, so we recommend looking there for your answer.

To get Round Robin, you need to complete Terminal Overload activities on Neomuna and open chests. You can also find Round Robins from Engrams from Nimbus. It all comes down to RNG, but be sure to use the Terminal Overload glitch to maximize your efforts.

Round Robin PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Envious Assassin

Perk 2: Hatchling

While Round Robin is a for sure PvP pick, it’s not too bad in PvE. The goal here is to up the Stability and Reload Speed since the Impact and Range are already so high.

Corkscrew Rifling gives +5 to Range, +5 to Stability, and +5 to Handling, which might seem too small to notice, but uping all of these stats makes Round Robin even better.

Flared Magwell is the best magazine for PvE as it adds a big boost of +15 to the Reload Speed will slapping another +5 onto Stability. With this barrel and magazine combination, you’ll have the most steady and quick Round Robin for PvE.

Envious Assassin is actually an incredible perk for Round Robin, especially if you are using the Hand Cannon as a supplemental weapon. Clear away enemies with something like a Synchronic Roulette God Roll and switch to Round Robin with Envious Assassin which grants a stackable 20% increase to ammo reserves (which can also overflow) after getting a kill with the previous weapon.

While it is best for the best Strand Warlock build, Hatchling is the best PvE perk for Round Robin for any class. This perk spawns a Threadling on the enemy death location after a precision final blow.

Round Robin PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Full Bore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Keep Away

Perk 2: Kill Clip

This Round Robin PvP God Roll is a little extreme, but the sole purpose is to increase the Range.

Full Bore is an intense barrel that adds +15 to Range, but takes a -10 to Stability and -5 to Handling. The Stability and Handling of Round Robin are already abysmal, so if you need a boost to Stability since Round Robin definitely has a kick, switch out Full Bore for Smallbore.

Ricochet Rounds is the no-brainer pick for the Round Robin PvP God Roll since it ricochets the rounds and adds +5 Range and +10 Stability. With an overall +20 to Range and a -5 to Handling, Round Robin is a Guardian killer.

Keep Away is an excellent perk for Round Robin as it grants a +10 to Range, +30 to Reload Speed, and -10% to the Accuracy Cone Size when no enemies are within 15 meters. This makes Round Robin an even better long-range Guardian sniper.

Kill Clip is the move for the second perk because if you reload within 3.8 seconds of getting a Round Robin kill, you’ll get a 25% damage increase for five seconds. With these attachments and perks, Round Robin is an absolute beast.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023