How to Get Round Robin Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Players have a whole new element type for their weapons with Destiny 2 Lightfall. Strand weapons are joining stasis weapons in the kinetic weapon slot and many guardians are farming for the new Round Robin hand cannon. Let’s go over how you can get your own copy of the Round Robin in Destiny 2.

Where to Farm The Round Robin Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

One of the last steps many players are facing when completing their Strand build is finding the right weapon to slot in. Luckily the Round Robin Hand Cannon is here to save the day, offering a solid perk pool and being a strand weapon.

However, farming this weapon does take a little bit of effort. It is not a world drop, so you don’t need to spend an infinite amount of time hoping that rng is in your favor. But you will have to do some specific activities to get it.

The best method to farm for the Round Robin hand cannon is to do Terminal Overload events across Neomuna. Each time you complete an event and open a chest with a Terminal Overload key, you have a chance to get the hand cannon.

You will want to pay attention to which Nemuna weapon you are getting for the day because Terminal overload operates off of a rotating system. This means that every day a different Neomuna weapon is picked and will drop more commonly from the event.

The Round Robin comes from the Neomuna weapon pool that is linked to the Neomuna destination and the Neomuna engrams. This means another way to farm it is to open Neomuna engrams from Nimbus until you get what you want.

This is a passive method though, so you can focus on farming Terminal Overload for Neomuna rank and then go back to Nimbus to claim the engrams at any point.

You can also have the Neomuna weapons drop by playing the weekly campaign mission. This can also give you some pinnacle gear so you can work on increasing your light level while farming for a god roll.

If you are a bit on the fence about getting a Round Robin, you could consider farming for a Perpetualis instead. It is a strand auto rifle that comes from the current season so it has some very different perks that you might be able to make more use of.

