What is Armor Charge in Destiny 2 and How to Use It

Image: Bungie

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie has replaced Charged with Light for Armor Charge. Elemental Wells and Warmind Cells are also gone, but there are still some great mods including a new buff called Armor Charge. Destiny 2 has a lot of confusing elements, but hopefully with this guide, Armor Charge won’t be one of them.

What is Armor Charge in Destiny 2?

Armor Charge is a new buff in Destiny 2. The only way to gain Armor Charge is by having the right mods on and picking up Orbs of Power.

On its own, Armor Charge doesn’t do anything. However, when paired with the right mods, Armor Charge can be powerful. Essentially, Armor Charge is a buff centered all around mods.

How to Use Armor Charge in Destiny 2

Armor Charge is extremely powerful in Destiny 2 and you’ll more than likely see the best players use it in the World First Root of Nightmares Raid Race. However, you need to know how to use it.

To use Armor Charge, you first need to equip mods that get you Armor Charge. Mods that give you Armor Charge are only the blue mods. Nothing else gets you Armor Charge.

The blue mods found on your Helmet, Gauntlets, Chest, Leg, and Class armor allow you to gain one Armor Charge when you pick up an Orb of Power.

The specific mods also grant you a bonus to a specific stat, like Font of Restoration is a blue mod that grants you an Armor Charge after picking up an Orb of Power and, when Armor Charge is on, gives you a boost to Recovery.

Armor Charge decays over time, so continue to make and pick up Orbs of Power to keep that boost to whichever stats you have selected via the blue mods Also, all the blue mods can be stacked on one armor piece to increase the potency of the effect but it will offer diminishing returns with each stack.

On top of providing a boost to a specific stat, Armor Charge can be used in coordination with yellow mods which always grant a specific ability energy when that specific ability is expended, but will also consume all the stacks of Armor Charge currently available to provide additional energy to that ability.

For example, if you have the Grenade Kickstart yellow mod, when you expend your Grenade energy and you have two Armor Charge stacks because you picked up two Orbs of Power, you’ll consume the two stacks of Armor Charge and get even more Grenade Energy. This is how you build the best builds in the game like the Void Warlock build.

And that is what Armor Charge is and how it works in Destiny 2. Armor Charge is a very useful buff in Destiny 2 that you’ll want to utilize to make the best builds, so take advantage of it as you work to make the best Hunter Lightfall builds available.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023