How to Complete the Unfinished Business Quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Deterministic Chaos is a brand-new Exotic Void Machine Gun introduced in Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, Lightfall. To get your hands on this pinnacle of Neomuni technology, you’ll have to complete the lengthy but intriguing quest ‘Unfinished Business.’

Unfinished Business continues from the conclusion of Lightfall‘s campaign, which may appease fans who weren’t happy with how the expansion’s story ended. As well as explaining at least a little more, this quest will return veteran Destiny fans to an especially familiar place…for the third time.

How to Start the Unfinished Business/Deterministic Chaos Quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Unfinished Business beings after completing Destiny 2: Lightfall‘s campaign. Following the final cutscene, Nimbus will be waiting in their usual place to request a (rather large) favor.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for the ending of Destiny 2: Lightfall’s campaign.

How to Get Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Deterministic Chaos Exotic is earned toward the end of the Unfinished Business quest. Each step and how to complete it are detailed below.

Deterministic Chaos is a 360 RPM Heavy Machine Gun with two Exotic Perks:

Heavy Metal — While holding down the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that weakens targets on impact.

— While holding down the trigger, every fourth bullet becomes a heavy projectile that weakens targets on impact. Vexadecimal — While holding down the trigger, every fourth Heavy Metal projectile also makes targets volatile on impact.

Visit the Hall of Heroes

The Hall of Heroes should now be available as a Landing Zone. If not, land at Strider’s Gate on Neomuna and head behind Nimbus and into the Hall of Heroes.

Visit Nimbus to find out why they left Rohan’s induction ceremony early

At the end of Lightfall‘s campaign, Nimbus takes their exit from Rohan‘s funeral swiftly after placing his core. Visit them in their usual spot, in Strider’s Gate, to receive the first proper step for this quest.

Collect Cipher Quidbits from the Vex and use them to extract Rohan’s data from Cloud Accretions in Neomuna

How to Collect Cipher Quidbits

To collect Cipher Quidbits, kill Vex enemies on Neomuna. The best place to do this is the Vex Incursion Zone, marked with an iridescent icon on the map.

Where to Find Cloud Accretions

Every location in Destiny 2 has planetary materials: resources that can be collected on the ground of patrol region that can either be spent or automatically earn vendor rep—for example, Spinmetal Leaves in the Cosmodrome or Glacial Starwort on Europa.

Cloud Accretions are Neomuna‘s planetary material and can be found randomly throughout the area. The easiest way to find Cloud Accerations is to equip the ‘Perfected Resource Detector Ghost Mod, which marks any resources within 75 meters.

If you have enough Cipher Quidbits, you’ll receive a Data Packet when picking up a Cloud Accretion. You’ll need five before you can move on to find the sixth and final one.

Locate the final data packet in Maya’s Retreat

Open the Neomuna map and select the Exotic icon to mark a Waypoint that will lead you to the location of the sixth and final Data Packet. Maya’s Retreat is accessed through a crevice east of the Límíng Harbor Landing Zone.

Survive the Vex attack and recover the data packet from their conflux.

Kill the Vex, and you’ll eventually receive the final data packet. Don’t forget to power up your Strand on top of the rock.

Regroup with Nimbus and Osiris in Radiosonde to find out what was in Rohan’s notes.

To regroup with Nimbus and Osiris, go back to the Líming Harbor Landing Zone and enter the large structure to the west. They have decided that the best meeting place is at the end of an incredibly long building swarming with Vex. If you ever get stuck, remember that some doors are breakable.

For players that rose as Guardians for the first time in Destiny 2, the Black Heart mentioned in this dialogue is an important plot point from the original Destiny. At the end of the campaign, the player character destroys the Black Heart, which the Sol Division Vex worshipped as a god.

Retrieve a Vex Compass from the Lost Sector in Límíng Harbor

How to Find the Thrilladrome Lost Sector in Límíng Harbor

Head straight forward from the Límíng Harbor Landing Zone until you approach a sign sandwiched between two small staircases. Enter the building to the left. Jump up to the second floor to find a vent you may need to break to access. Crawl through this vent to access the Thrilladrome Lost Sector.

Lament or rejoice at Ghost and Nimbus‘ mention of e-sports and video games, complete the Lost Sector, and loot the Chest at the end to receive the Vex Compass—no time to put a quarter on any machine here.

Create chaos in Ahimsa Park to draw Shadow Legion forces away from Calus’ ship

Head to Ahimsa park in Neomuna and kill as many enemies as possible. As the quest test mentions, using your Abilities to defeat foes will progress this quest much faster. This is a perfect time to try out different Strand builds and see which Fragments you prefer to use.

The passkey’s other component is a Seed of Silver Wings

How to Find the Typhon Imperator in Destiny 2: Lightfall

The Typhon Imperator is Calus‘ ship and can be found in the Ahimsa Park section of Neomuna. It’s extremely hard to miss, considering the front of it is fashioned to look like Calus‘ giant, ugly mug. You can waltz on through, considering he’s dead.

You’ll eventually reach a large room where you must activate plates on either side while battling through Shadow Legion forces. Once you’ve done so, you’ll receive the Seed of Silver Wings.

Return to Nimbus in Strider’s Gate to build the passkey

Nimbus has finally decided to meet us in a sensible place. Head to Strider’s Gate and talk to Nimbus to receive Rohan’s Passkey. This sits in your Power Weapons slot, which is a reference to the Gatelord’s Head in the original Destiny. We didn’t have fancy schmancy inventory slots back then.

Complete the mission “What Remains”

The “What Remains” mission can be found shortly after entering Maya’s Retreat. The recommended Power for this mission is 1770. Much like with the Gatelord’s Head in Destiny, you’ll use Rohan’s Passkey to take a trip down memory lane to the Black Garden.

A few tricky jumping puzzles are featured in this mission, so we recommend using Strand with Grapple. You’ll be granted Deterministic Chaos partway through the mission and plenty of Heavy Ammo to test out your fancy new toy.

Bring the Conceptual Mind’s memory core to Nimbus in Strider’s Gate

Head back to Strider’s Gate and catch up with Nimbus. After another monologue, they’ll ask you to visit the Hall of Heroes to pay your respects to Rohan and other fallen heroes.

Go to the hall of Heroes to honor those who cut their years short for the sake of humanity

Turn around and enter the Hall of Heroes (or transmat, if you’re lazy) to witness a short but touching cutscene. Once complete, the Unfinished Business quest is now finished business, clearing up space in your Quests tab.

