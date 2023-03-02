Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 has a vast array of quests for you to complete and some of these are exotic quests that are highly sought after — one of them being the Unfinished Business quest. While completing the quest many players have been getting confused about a particular step involving extractions. This article will take you through how to extract data from Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Extracting Data from Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Before you can begin extracting any data from Cloud Accreations, you will need to have some Cipher Qubits first. These can be gathered by killing Vex in Neomuna so make your way to the Vex Incursion zone marked on the map. When you have looted eight Cipher Qubits you can extract data from Cloud Accretions when collecting them — eight Cipher Qubits are for one Cloud Accretion Extraction.

You can find Cloud Accretions in Neomuna as one of the planetary resources. While you are patrolling Neomuna you will be able to find what looks like crystalized shards on the ground; these are Cloud Accretions. The Zephyr Concourse is a great place to start searching for them and also one of the closest — not only that but you could use a resource detector mod on your Ghost.

Where to Get the Unfinished Business Quest in Lightfall

You will receive the Unfinished Business quest when you complete the main campaign of Lightfall. Nimbus will be the one who gives you the quest if you were wondering who the specific character is you’ll be speaking to. This will be a brilliant chance to grow your exotic arsenal even further when you finish the quest.

When you are working your way through the quest remember to pick up as many Cloud Accretion resources as you can since it will never hurt to have extra. Guardians will be performing a lot of collecting during their playthrough of Lightfall anyhow.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023