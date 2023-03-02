How to Get the Star-Eater Scales Exotic Leg Armor in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

The Star-Eater Scales Exotic leg armor is exclusive to Hunters in Destiny 2. This Exotic grants you more Super energy from Orbs of Power and, when your Super is ready, Orbs of Power picked up overcharge your Super which can give you a burst of healing, bonus Super damage, and an overshield if at max overcharge.

Needless to say, the Star-Eater Scales Exotic is very powerful and great for any Hunter build. There is only one way to get this Exotic in Destiny 2. Here’s how.

Destiny 2: How to Get the Star-Eater Scales Exotic Leg Armor

The only way to get the Star-Eater Scales Exotic is to complete a Lost Sector on Legend difficulty by yourself or complete a Lost Sector on Master difficulty by yourself or with help.

Before you go running off to complete the Lost Sector, there are a few things you need to know. First, the chances of finding an Exotic are available when completing a Legend Solo or Master Lost Sector, but it’s not a guarantee. That means that you might need to grind the Lost Sector a few times before you find the Exotic rewarded to you in the chest at the end of the Lost Sector.

Second, there are only a select few Exotics available each day in the specific Lost Sector. For example, one day might have one or two Leg Exotics for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks and the next day might have one or two Helmet Exotics for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks.

Third, there is only one Lost Sector with Legend and Master options each day and the Lost Sector that is chosen rotates daily. To keep up with what Lost Sector is available, we recommend checking TodayInDestiny as it will inform you about where the Lost Sector is that day.

Now that you have that knowledge, you can check to see when the Star-Eater Scales Exotic is available and attempt to clear the Lost Sector Legend Solo a few times to get your reward. Hopefully, you won’t need to grind it too much, but that’s how getting Armor Exotics goes. Luckily, you can get the Final Warning Exotic Sidearm much easier.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023