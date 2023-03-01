How to Get the Chest Behind the Glass in Zephyr Concourse in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The new destination in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Neomuna, has nine regional chests to collect and one of them, the one in Zephyr Concourse, is stuck behind glass. After you have found the other Neomuna chests, this Destiny 2 guide will help you get this one since it is extra tricky.

How to Get the Zephyr Concourse Chest in Destiny 2

The Zephyr Concourse chest that is trapped behind glass is found in the western part of the region. You won’t need to unlock Strand to get this chest — here’s what you need to do.

If you are looking at the region chest trapped behind the glass, you’ll notice a vent on the right wall. Your way into the room with the chest is through that vent. But how do you get to the vent?

There is another level below you. Get to it and go slightly to the right of where the region chest would be. You’ll see a blue room with workout equipment. The glass is shattered so you can enter the room.

Once you are inside the workout room, enter the vent on the left wall. Follow the vent up and you’ll eventually reach the room with the region chest. Well done!

If you are still looking for the other eight region chests in Neomuna, be sure to check out our Neomuna chest guide. We also have a chest guide for the Throne World if you still need to track those down.

With all of the Neomuna chests acquired, you can look into how to complete the From Zero… quest in Destiny 2. Whatever you do next, you can move forward with confidence knowing that all the chests in Neomuna have been found.

