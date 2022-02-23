Destiny 2: All Throne World Chest Locations Map

Whenever a new location comes out in Destiny 2, there are new Regional Chests to get. While these are marked on the map with a symbol, the chests themselves can be hard to find. Here is your guide to all of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Throne World chest locations.

Destiny 2 Throne World Chest Locations – Quagmire

1. The first chest is in the bottom right of Quagmire near the white building. To get to it, you will need to jump on the podiums and jump to the hanging black lantern on the left building. From there, jump up onto the roof and the chest will be on the back lip.

2. The second chest will be towards the bridge at Florescent Canal. On the Quagmire side of the bridge, carefully descent to the lowerest section of the bridge. There will be a platform in the middle where the chest is.

3. The last chest in the Quagmire is in the middle of the area. It is close to “The Ghosts” quest starting point. You will find it perched on a lip underneath the plateau. Float up to it to get it.

Destiny 2 Throne World Chest Locations – Miasma

1. The first Region Chest in Miasma can be found at the center of the area. Look for a group of Scorn, a piece of Scorn technology, and a cave entrance. Follow the cave to get this chest.

2. The second chest will be towards the bottom section of Miasma. Look for a large hollowed-out Hive coliseum. Climb the ledge on the northmost side and walk around to get the chest.

3. For the last chest in this area, travel along the eastmost side. Once you find a big cave entrance on the part of the map that juts out, go in and get your chest.

Destiny 2 Throne World Chest Locations – Florescent Canal

1. The first Region Chest in Florescent Canal is on the eastmost side of the area where the three tall, white buildings over the ledge are. To get it, you’ll need to climb onto the roof of one of the adjacent buildings and then jump over to the middle building’s roof. The chest will be on the backside of the roof.

2. The second chest is just past the first chest at the giant waterfall statue. You will need to carefully descent to the base of it to collect the chest.

3. The last Region Chest for Florescent Canal is near where you opened the gate in “The Investigation” quest. Travel to the backside of the wall and you will find the chest.

And there you have it, all of the chest locations in Throne World in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.