Veteran Rank in Destiny 2 Lightfall is Meaningless, and Players Aren’t Happy

Ribbons and ranks are something many players think of as meaningless, but players put a lot of worth into the thousands of hours of experience they put into a game and appreciate the rewards developers make for them, so Destiny 2 fans are now upset about veteran ranks in Destiny 2 Lightfall and are starting to talk about it.

On March 1, a user on a Destiny subreddit shared his thoughts on veteran ranks in Destiny 2, and many players agree with him, gathering thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments in less than twenty-four hours. According to the user who made the post, everyone is rank five or six when he feels only fifteen to twenty percent should have those ranks. The user claims to have nearly two thousand hours in Destiny 2, besides playing most of Destiny 1. He also claimed to be excited about guardian ranks, but to the player, they feel meaningless and even more when they reset every season.

Most players in the comment section of the Reddit post share similar feelings about this rank system, feeling like the game is giving them no reason to care about their ranks. A strong reason why players stick to the game.

Most gamers do not care about their rank among other gamers, but in competitive shooters like Destiny 2, Valorant, and Modern Warfare 2, many players care about them, putting hundreds of hours into the game to perfect their skills and get to the top of a leaderboard, making their dent into the game and its community.

Bungie should look into these complaints because many players are disappointed about them. Complaints like this may deter other players from getting into the game or returning after a long break. Many players returned to Destiny 2 because of its latest expansion, but if they found themselves agreeing with this post and its comment section, they may wonder if Lightfall is good enough to deal with this issue.

