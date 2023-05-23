Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: Best New Strand Aspects, Ranked

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep has three new Aspects, one each for Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks. With three new Strand Aspects, there needs to be a best and worst, right? Here are the three new Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep ranked worst to best.

What is the Best New Strand Aspect in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

In Destiny 2 Season 21, Hunters get the Threaded Specter Strand Aspect, Titans get the Flechette Storm Strand Aspect, and Warlocks get The Wanderer Strand Aspect. Of course, each class still has its two Strand Aspects from Lightfall, but what Season of the Deep Strand Aspect is the best?

Threaded Specter – Hunter Strand Aspect

Image: Bungie

The least best new Strand Aspect is the Hunter’s Threaded Specter. This new Strand Aspect allows Hunters to leave behind a Strand decoy that enemies will target. After taking enough damage, the Strand decoy will cause a Strand explosion and release Threadlings.

While Threaded Specter is arguably the coolest and maybe the most fun new Strand Aspect, Threaded Specter doesn’t fill any holes that were missing in the best Strand Hunter builds. Also, Threaded Specter doesn’t synergize especially well with the existing Strand Hunter builds.

That said, Threaded Specter could be used to create brand new best strand Hunter builds. Compared tot he other new Strand Aspects, this seems the weakest, but only time will tell.

Flechette Storm – Titan Strand Aspect

Image: Bungie

The second-best Season of the Deep Strand Aspect is the Titan’s Flechette Storm. Flechette Storm allows Titans to use their charged melee while sliding to launch into the air and send out a Strand wave of damage. They can then use their charged melee again to launch Strand Unraveling projectiles at enemies.

Flechette Storm is easily the second-best new Strand Aspect because it grants Titans the range that the best Strand Titan builds were lacking. With Flechette Storm, Titans can continue to be a menace at close range but now they also offer support with ranged attacks.

The Wanderer – Hunter Strand Aspect

Image: Bungie

The best new Strand Aspect is the Warlock’s The Wanderer. The Wanderer allows Threadling final blows to create Tangles. Then, thrown Tangles attach to enemies and detonate with a Suspending burst.

Warlock Strand builds are the best Strand builds around, but they lacked an easy way to Suspend enemies, which is the best Strand verb. With The Wanderer Strand Aspect, Warlocks can continue to use their amazing Threadling builds while adding Suspend to the equation.

I am biased since I am a Warlock main, but I do believe the best Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Strand Aspects are The Wanderer, Flechette Storm, and Threaded Specter, in that order from best to worst. All three new Strand Aspects are good, but Warlocks got blessed with the best.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023