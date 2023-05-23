Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 now has full-auto melee which means you can hold down the melee button and automatically use your charged and/or uncharged melee ability. This doubles as an accessibility feature and a cool feature that makes the game more fun. Here is how to turn on full-auto melee in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Full-Auto Melee, Explained

Similar to the option to turn every weapon into full auto, Bungie has created a full-auto melee option in Destiny 2. Whether you’re an Arc Titan or a Solar Hunter, turning full-auto melee on can create more chaos and more fun.



To turn full-auto melee on, enter the character menu. From there, tab right twice over to the cog symbol, which is the settings menu.

In the settings menu, select the gameplay tab. Here, you’ll see full-auto melee option. It is off by default, so all you need to do is turn it on.

If you haven’t, I highly suggest turning on the full auto firing option as well. With these full auto options on, you can hold down the melee button and continuously melee and hold down the fire button and continuously fire, regardless of the weapon.

I’m glad Bungie has decided to include the full auto firing and full-auto melee. Especially with the new Strand Aspects, full-auto melee is going to be really useful for Titans. But even as a Warlcok main myself, I am looking forward to full-auto melee as it’ll make melee kills in PvP and PvE much quicker and easier.

Regardless of your class, full-auto melee is a useful ability. And, if you don’t like it, you can go back into the settings menu and turn it off. The choice is yours, Guardian.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023