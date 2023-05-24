How to Get Fishing Tackle in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to fish in Destiny 2, you need to get a Fishing Tackle. Fishing is more than just a fun pastime, it’s a great way to score the Season of the Deep armor. Here is how to get a Fishing Tackle in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to Get a Fishing Tackle

To get a Fishing Tackle, you simply need to progress through the Season of the Deep quest which is called “Into the Depths.”

Here are the steps you need to take to finish the “Into the Depths” Week 1 quest and get your Fishing Tackle:

Finish the intro mission.

Talk to Drifter via the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.

Complete a Salvage activity.

Complete the “Operation Thunderbolt” mission.

Bring the coral to Sloane in the H.E.L.M.

Speak with Sloane via the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M.

Once the “Into the Depths” Week 1 quest is done, you’ll get the “Gone Fishin'” quest. The “Gone Fishin'” quest is how you get the Fishing Tackle and learn how to fish.

After speaking with Suraya Hawthorne in the Tower Bazaar, which is the first part of the “Gone Fishin'” quest, you’ll get the Fishing Tackle. Now, you can fish freely at any of the three fishing spots.

Can You Fish Without Bait in Destiny 2?

Now that you have a Fishing Tackle and are on your way through the “Gone Fishin'” quest, you might want to know if you can fish without bait.

The Fishing Tackle can hold up to 500 bait which is then used to catch better fish. However, if you don’t have any bait, you can still catch fish. In fact, I recommend fishing without bait if you want to catch every fish in the game.

The reason I recommend this is because fishing without bait only gets you Uncommon and Common fish, otherwise known as the green and red variety. If you want a higher chance at Rare and Exotic fish, you need bait.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023