All Fishing Spots in Destiny 2: Locations, Fish, and More

Image: Bungie

Fishing is a new activity that can be done in Destiny 2. But, you can’t just fish anywhere. To know exactly where you can fish in Destiny 2, here are all the fishing spot locations.

Related: How to Get God of War Armor in Destiny 2

All Fishing Locations in Destiny 2, Explained

There are three fishing spots in Destiny 2. One is located on EDZ, one is located on Nessus, and one is located on Savathun’s Throne World. If you want a change in scenery and fish variety, you’ll want to know the locations of all three fishing spots in Destiny 2.

To find the fishing spots easily, look for the blue spotlight that shines into the sky and the dock with the koi fish flags.

EDZ – Destiny 2 Fishing Spots

Image: Bungie

The EDZ fishing spot is located in the waters south of the Outskirts area. On the far side of this area, you’ll see a lot of water, and on the other side, you’ll see a broken-up highway and vegetation.

Image: Bungie

To easily find the EDZ fishing spot, look for the koi fish banners. In fact, whenever you look for fishing spots, look for a circular dock with koi fish banners around it.

Nessus – Destiny 2 Fishing Spots

Image: Bungie

The Nessus fishing location is east of the Well of Flame found at The Cistern. Look in the Vex waters, but be careful as they do deal damage. I recommend exploring the area with your Sparrow to find the fishing spot.

Image: Bungie

The Nessus fishing spot has the signature dock and koi fish banners, so keep your eyes peeled for that. It’s also located in the middle of a Vex lake, so be careful.

Savathun’s Throne World – Destiny 2 Fishing Spots

Image: Bungie

The Savathun’s Throne World fishing spot is located in the northwest part of Miasma. The waters here aren’t dangerous like they are on Nessus, but you’ll need to watch out for nearby Hive.

Image: Bungie

Again, look for the dock and the koi fish banners. Once you’ve found it, you’ll know exactly where to return as the fishing spots don’t move.

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023