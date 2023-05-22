How to Get God of War Armor in Destiny 2

God of War is officially in Destiny 2 with the Destiny 2 x PlayStation collab. If you want to get the Kratos armor ornament in Destiny 2 and live out your Nordic god space fantasies, then here is how to get the God of War armor in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: How to Get the God of War Armor

Destiny 2 is releasing their PlayStation armor collabs during Season of the Deep. If you want the Kratos God of War armor, you need to be a Titan. Hunters are getting Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Warlocks are getting Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

Since we have seen a similar collaboration when we got the Assassin’s Creed and Fortnite costumes in the Destiny 2 x Ubisoft and Destiny 2 x Epic Games collabs, we have enough information to go on to know how to get the God of War armor, as well as the other armor on offer with the Destiny 2 x PlayStation collab.

Since the Eagle’s Bundle (and the other Assassin’s Creed armor sets) and the Painted Kitsune Warlock Bundle (as well as the other Fortnite armor sets) were 2,000 Silver, we can assume that the God of War armor set will be 2,000 Silver in Destiny 2.

You’ll also be able to buy each individual God of War armor piece with Bright Dust during Season of the Deep. Though we don’t know which armor piece will be available during which week, we do know that if you check the Eververse Store after every weekly reset, you’ll see individual armor pieces and be able to buy them for around 200 to 500 Bright Dust each.

If you are persistent, you can get the God of War armor for free via Bright Dust during Season of the Deep. However, if you missed any armor pieces or want the God of War armor after Season of the Deep, you can visit the Archive page of the Eververse Store to spend Silver to get the full set or any armor pieces you missed.

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023