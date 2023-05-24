How to Get the New Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three new Strand Aspects up for grabs in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep. The hard part is, the game doesn’t tell you how or where to get them. In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to unlock Threaded Spectre for Hunter, Flechette Storm for Titans, and The Wanderer for Warlocks in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock New Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The only way to get the new Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 is by completing the Lightfall story and the Neomuna quests after it. If you haven’t completed Unfinished Business, then you need to finish that business before you can make your way to the new Strand Aspects.

With that said, head to Neomuna and talk to Nimbus. They will give you the “Parting the Veil” quest which is what you need to complete to unlock the new Strand Aspect.

There are multiple steps to “Parting the Veil” and it isn’t easy, but it is doable solo. The quest asks you to defeat Cabal and retrieve the Vex Tracking Data they drop.

After you get 10, you need to head over to Maya’s Retreat. Here, you need to defeat three waves of Vex. After each wave, a Vex Harpy will remove itself from the center column and you need to defeat it. Do this three times and then collect the Vex Data by interacting with the Vex column.

You know that really fun Vex Data collection thing you just did in Maya’s Retreat? You now need to repeat that same thing at Irkalla Complex. Hopefully, it wasn’t too difficult, and if it was, try turning on full auto melee.

Once you are done, an activity appears next to the Veil Containment door. This activity is called “Parting the Veil” and it offers some extra story to fill in the Lightfall gaps, but not enough.

The “Parting the Veil” activity is easy enough except for the ending where you need to fight a Tormentor boss in the arena where we defeated Calus.

My advice for defeating the Tormentor quickly is to use the Strand Grapple as you will get blasted off the edge a lot and save your super for after the Tormentor does the big Void lung attack.

After defeating the Tormentor, wait for the mission to end. Once it does, you’ll be transported back to the Hall of Heroes which is where you can meditate at the Pouka Pond to receive your Strand Aspect. And the best part is that it doesn’t cost Strand Meditations, so you don’t need to grind those (we have a guide if you still need to grind those).

- This article was updated on May 23rd, 2023