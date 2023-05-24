What is Focused Fishing in Destiny 2?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fishing is now in Destiny 2, and if you’re anything like me, you skipped the description of how to fish and what the Focused Fishing meter is. Worry not, my dear Guardian, for the answers of the fabled Focused Fishing lie within. Here is what Focused Fishing is in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: Focused Fishing, Explained

Focused Fishing in Destiny 2 is a meter that shows up on the left side of the screen while you are in one of the three fishing spots. Don’t worry, you don’t need to worry about any kind of Focused Fishing buff or debuff outside of fishing because it only applies to fishing.

The Focused Fishing meter is a gauge that increases the longer you fish and the more people are around to fish with. The higher the Focused Fishing meter, the more likely you are to catch rare fish.

If you are the first to arrive at a fishing spot, you’ll see that the Focused Fishing meter is low. However, if people have been fishing at one spot for a while, the Focused Fishing meter will be much higher and get even higher at a faster rate.

In general, you want to have the Focused Fishing meter as high as possible to increase your chances of catching Legendary or Exotic fish. Once you’ve caught a Legendary or Exotic fish, you can release it at the aquarium in the H.E.L.M. to get Legendary and Exotic gear.

In short, it’s always better to have higher Focused Fishing. The only way to raise it is to continue fishing in the same spot and fish with multiple people — five to six is best with randoms or a Fireteam. Just make sure you have bait when you fish so you can get the best fish.

