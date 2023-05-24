Best Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Artifact Perks, Ranked: NPA Repulsion Regulator, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ever since Lightfall, the seasonal artifact in Destiny 2 has shaped what the best builds are. The perks given from the seasonal artifact have the capability to create extremely powerful builds for specific subclasses, and Season of the Deep focuses on Arc, Void, and Strand. Here are the best perks for the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep artifact.

Related: Arc is Finally Getting Some Love in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

All NPA Repulsion Regulator Perks, Ranks Worst to Best

Since you only get to select 12 perks in the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, it’s important to know which ones are the best. There are several options depending on what subclass you want to highlight, but here are the best NPA Repulsion Regulator perks in Destiny 2 (PS: none of them will help you fish).

Seasonal Artifact Perks Column 1 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

In the first column, we have the classic ways to stop Champions. You need to select Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle as that will cover Anti-Barrier and Auto-Rifles are the most fun to use (especially considering the new Exotic Weapon Centrifuse is an Auto-Rifle).

From there, I recommend Overload Scout Rifle as you’re likely to have more useful Scout Rifles than Trace Rifles. Lastly, I recommend Unstoppable Hand Cannon unless you want to use the new Hunter Exotic and be a Glaive main.

Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle: Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Hand Cannon: Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Scout Rifle: Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Trace Rifle: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Glaive: Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Seasonal Artifact Perks Column 2 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The second column features perks that make subclass armor mods cost less energy. This column really depends on what subclass you like using, but since Arc has a lot of great perks this season, I recommend Authorized Mods: Arc.

Technicolor Siphon is the only must-have from this column since it combines Strand and Arc Helmet Siphon mods which will make your Strand and Arc weapons perform better.

Authorized Mods: Arc: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Void: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Strand: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Melee: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted. Technicolor Siphon: Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods.

Seasonal Artifact Perks Column 3 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Column three is where things get interesting. If you want to create a great Arc character this season, I recommend Electric Armor as it keeps you Amplified for longer which synergizes with more perks later.

Unto the Breach is a really great perk that makes your best Void Warlock build better since you’ll create more Void Breaches that grant ability energy.

The last best perk here is Improved Unraveling which makes Unraveling a target with Strand deal more damage to nearby enemies.

Improved Unraveling: Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target.

Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target. Deeper Origins: Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits.

Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits. Unto the Breach: Defeating a Void debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped.

Defeating a Void debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped. Electric Armor: Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped.

Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped. Thunderous Retort: Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation.

Seasonal Artifact Perks Column 4 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

In column four, there is a lot of potential for niche builds. Amped Up is necessary if you go with Electric Armor in column three because it’ll give you damage resistance while Amplified, which lasts longer with Electric Armor.

Protective Breach is the next best option as it works really well with Unto the Breach — as you pick up the spawned Void Breaches from defeating Void debuffed enemies, you get an overshield or recharge your existing overshield.

Strand Soldier is the last best perk in this column as it grants Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail, which can be hard to do for some classes but not the best Strand Titan.

Strand Soldier: Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.

Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped. Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Protective Breach: Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield.

Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield. Counter Charge: Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion.

Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up: Gain damage resistance while amplified.

Seasonal Artifact Perks Column 5 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

In the fifth and final column, you get to finalize your specified subclass. I recommend going with the perks that maximize the subclass you’ve been going with so far.

The best perk here is Shock and Awe (speaking objectively as an Arc Warlock lover). This perk allows Arc final blows while Amplified to create a burst of lightning that damages and Jolts enemies. When paired with the other two Arc perks, you’ll have Amplified for longer, get damage resistance while Amplified, and while the entire field with lightning explosions by getting Arc final blows while Amplified.

Supernova is clearly the second best (or best if you are a Void lover) perk here. This perk grants your next source of Void damage to deal a Weakening pulse after picking up a Void Breach. When paired with the other Void perks, you’ll create Void Breaches when eliminating Void debuffed enemies, gain an overshield when picking up Void Breaches, and Weaken groups of enemies with a source of Void damage after picking up a Void Breach.

The Strand perk here isn’t too great — it’s good if you’re playing support on a team with Arc and Void users. Instead, I recommend Squad Goals as it grants your specific buff to your allies. This can be very effective in late-game PvE content like the new Season of the Deep Dungeon.

Conductive Cosmic Needle: Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities.

Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities. Shock and Awe : Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets.

: Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets. Supernova: Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse.

Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Squad Goals: Performing a finisher while you are Amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped.

Lightning Strikes Twice: After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time. Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit.

- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023