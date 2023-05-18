Arc is Finally Getting Some Love in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Image: Bungie

In the latest TWAB, Bungie announced the Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact and all the perks in the five columns — and it’s good news for the Arc subclass.

In Season of Defiance, Strand, Void, and Solar were highlighted in the Seasonal Artifact with amazing perks. In Season of the Deep, Arc, a subclass many agree is usually ignored or undervalued, is getting a big upgrade with the Seasonal Artifact perks.

What Are the Season of the Deep Artifact Perks?

To explain how Arc is getting the love it deserves in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep, I need to explain the perks coming in the Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact.

Column 1 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Perks

The first column in the Season of the Deep Artifact isn’t a surprise — this column is always your weapon perks that stop Champions. Nothing here directly helps or hurts Arc.

Anti-Barrier Auto-Rifle: Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Your equipped Auto Rifle fires shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Auto-Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Hand Cannon: Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Scout Rifle: Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Landing consecutive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding causes disruption, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Scout Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Trace Rifle: Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Trace Rifles causes the beam to stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering their damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Trace Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Glaive: Glaives you wield fire a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Glaives are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Column 2 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Perks

In the second column, we see Solar and Stasis not getting any benefits, but Void, Strand, and Arc have nice perk options. Technicolor Siphon is especially good for Arc/Strand users and is one of the reasons why Arc is a stand-out subclass this season.

Authorized Mods: Arc: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Arc weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Void: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Void weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Strand: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your Strand weapons are significantly discounted. Authorized Mods: Melee: The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted.

The armor energy costs of all armor mods affecting your melee are significantly discounted. Technicolor Siphon: Grants access to Helmet armor mods that combine the effects of the Strand Siphon and Arc Siphon mods.

Column 3 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Perks

This is where things get interesting. While Strand and Void have some interesting options here, Arc has two perks that make you Amplified for longer with Electric Armor, which is really good considering the other Amplified synergies coming up, and make your Arc Super deal more damage with Thunderous Retort.

Improved Unraveling: Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target.

Increases the amount of damage dealt by unraveling a target. Deeper Origins: Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits.

Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deeds traits. Unto the Breach: Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped.

Defeating a Void Debuffed targets creates a Void Breach while your Void subclass is equipped. Electric Armor: Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped.

Stay amplified longer while your Arc subclass is equipped. Thunderous Retort: Grants bonus Arc Super damage if cast while critically wounded or while amplified. Lasts until the end of the Super activation.

Column 4 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Perks

In column four, we see more options for Strand and Void that are great, but we have Amped Up which grants damage resistance while Amplified. This pairs extremely well with Electric Armor and Thunderous Retort.

Strand Soldier: Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped.

Your Strand weapons gain Unraveling Rounds whenever you gain Woven Mail while your Strand subclass is equipped. Overcharged Armory: Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active.

Weapons with the Unsated Hunger, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Harmonic Resonance, and Noble Deed traits are always overcharged weapons for you when that modifier is active. Protective Breach: Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield.

Picking up a Void Breach gives you an overshield or refreshes your existing overshield. Counter Charge: Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion.

Gain a stack of Armor Charge when you stun a Champion. Amped Up: Gain damage resistance while amplified.

Column 5 – Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Seasonal Artifact Perks

Lastly, the Squad Goals perk is amazing for Arc, Void, and Strand subclasses, especially for the new Dungeon. again, Strand and Void have individual perks that are very good, but there are two Arc perks in column five that continue the trend of buffing Arc in Season of the Deep.

First, we have Shock and Awe which summons a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets when getting Arc final blows while Amplified. Then, there is Lightning Strikes Twice which allows you to have infinite grenades since you’ll gain grenade recharge after throwing an Arc grenade and Arc final blows extend the effect’s duration.

Conductive Cosmic Needle: Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities.

Targets affected by Strand debuffs take increases damage from Arc and Void abilities. Shock and Awe : Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets.

: Arc final blows while you are amplified summon a burst of lightning that damages and jolts targets. Supernova: Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse.

Picking up a Void Breach causes your next source of Void damage to create a large weakening pulse. Squad Goals: Performing a finisher while you are amplified grants Amplified to nearby allies when your Arc subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Woven Mail grants Woven Mail to nearby allies when your Strand subclass is equipped. Performing a finisher while you have Devour grants Devour to nearby allies when your Void subclass is equipped.

Lightning Strikes Twice: After throwing an Arc grenade, gain increased grenade recharge for a short time. Arc final blows extend the duration of this benefit.

I am a Warlock player and I love playing Arc. While it might not be the best subclass, it is my favorite to play thanks to Ionic Traces, Speed Boosts, and Jolt Lightning Chains. Add to it all the Amplified synergy coming in Season of the Deep and Arc will be a force to be reckoned with.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023