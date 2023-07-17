Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Has a Huge Benefit You Don’t Want to Miss

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 is the annual summer event that all free-to-play players need to participate in. Solstice 2023 isn’t one to skip for any player because of the event-exclusive armor benefits. Here is exactly why you shouldn’t skip Solstice 2023 in Destiny 2.

Why You Shouldn’t Skip Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

Whether this is your first Solstice event in Destiny 2 or you just need a refresher, Solstice is the only time in Destiny 2 where you can reroll your armor stats by participating in the event activities and collecting the event items like Silver Leaves, Silver Ash, and Kindling.

No other event or activity allows you to reroll for better armor stats, and on top of that, a core part of Solstice is upgrading each armor piece up to tier three. At tier three, you’ll be able to receive the best stats on your current or newly acquired armor.

A high stat roll in Destiny 2 is considered to be around 65+ stat points in total. In the Solstice 2023 event, you can roll for high stats on your current armor or try to get all Solstice 2023 armor pieces with high stats.

Since the only way to get high stat armor in Destiny 2 is by getting Artificer armor, which is really difficult, the Solstice 2023 event is not one to skip since you can get really great armor with high stats in the categories you want just by playing normal event activities and collecting and spending the event-exclusive items.

Whether you’re building the best Strand Warlock build or are looking for the fastest ways to farm weapon XP in Destiny 2, the Solstice 2023 event, as boring as the activities may seem and as burnt out as you may be, is not one to skip considering how the great armor you get here will pay off later.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023