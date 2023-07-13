Fastest Ways to Farm Weapon XP Levels in Destiny 2 (2023)

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 players will be familiar with how Weapon Crafting works but if you are new, the crafting and leveling of certain weapons appeared in The Witch Queen expansion. It is important that you know how to gain a lot of weapon XP quickly if you want to be the most efficient with your crafted weapons. This article will take you through the fastest ways to farm weapon XP levels in Destiny 2.

Best Farming Methods for Gaining Weapon XP in Destiny 2 Fast

One of the greatest farming methods I love at the moment is the Shuro Chi boss battle in the Last Wish Raid. Don’t focus on Shuro Chi themselves but instead kill all of the Taken that spawn in the area. There is an immense number of enemies and this makes for extremely quick weapon XP farming. Combine it with a Nightstalker Hunter to kill any enemies you tether for extra XP. Here is a list of all useful weapon XP farms.

Shuro Chi, The Corrupted (Last Wish Raid Farm)

Use the Nightstalker Hunter Class for Faster Weapon XP when you kill tethered enemies .

. Breakneck Story Mission (Farm the area where you break the glass and a lot of Vex appear)

General “Dares of Eternity” Playthroughs

If raids aren’t really something you want to go through for weapon XP farms then Dares of Eternity is another brilliant farming method — easy to get into too. No matter what one of these methods you choose you will find the process of gathering your weapon XP much faster.

Why is Gaining Crafted Weapon XP Useful in Destiny 2?

Getting weapon XP for crafted weapons is essential if you would like to get weapon stat boosts (unlocked at level 20 of a weapon), or things such as being allowed to add any enhanced perk you would like. This is unlocked when you reach level 16 of any particular crafted weapon you wish to do this with.

Now that you know some amazing Destiny 2 weapon XP farms, you can go back into the game and put your farming skills to the test.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023