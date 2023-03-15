What is Artifice Armor in Destiny 2 and How to Get It

Image: Bungie

Artifice armor is the best armor in Destiny 2. It is hard to get Artifice armor and it is even harder to understand what it does because, like the best mods in the game, there isn’t much Destiny 2 in-game explanation about Artifice armor.

What is Artifice Armor in Destiny 2?

Artifice armor in Destiny 2 is armor that grants an additional mod slot that allows for any free +3 stat mod you want. While +3 might not seem like a lot, if you have four pieces of Artifice armor, then you can have a total of +12 to your stats.

If you masterwork any piece of armor, you’ll get +2 to all that armor’s stats. With Artifice armor, you’ll get an even bigger stat boost which helps push your stats to the next level.

How to Get Artifice Armor in Destiny 2?

The only way to get Artifice armor in Destiny 2 is to earn it as a reward in Master Dungeons. In Master Dungeons, like Duality and Spire of the Watcher, you can earn Artifice armor at any of the chest reward stations, but you need to be playing on Master difficulty to get Artifice armor.

Easy Duality Cheese to Farm Artifice Armor in Destiny 2

Currently, there is a very easy cheese farm Artifice armor in Destiny 2 and it is found in the Duality Dungeon. It might get patched soon, so use it while it lasts.

All you need to do is get to the first encounter and use any float ability to have the boss jump off the back of the stage. It will die immediately and you’ll get chest rewards which can be Artifice armor right then and there.

To repeat this process and farm the Artifice gear, you need to have one of your characters have the first encounter checkpoint at all times. This is done by switching your character when your Fireteam starts the activity and then switching back. If you do this correctly, you’ll always have one character with the first encounter checkpoint which can be used to farm Artifice armor.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023