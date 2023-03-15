Image: Bungie

Root of Nightmares is the new Lightfall Raid in Destiny 2 and it has six incredible weapons to farm for. All of the Root of Nightmare weapons are craftable, which is even better. After learning about what the best Defiant weapons are, you’ll likely want to get raid-ready for the best Root of Nightmares weapons in Destiny 2.

Best Root of Nightmares Weapons in Destiny 2 Ranked, Worst to Best

Briar’s Contempt Power Solar Linear Fusion Rifle

Rufus’s Fury Kinetic Strand Auto Rifle

Nessa’s Oblation Energy Void Shotgun

Acasia’s Dejection Energy Solar Trace Rifle

Mykel’s Reverence Kinetic Strand Sidearm

Koraxis’s Distress Power Strand Grenade Launcher

Almost every Root of Nightmares weapon is great, so the ranking is up to interpretation. After learning how to complete Cataclysm in Root of Nightmares as well as the other encounters, you’ll get chests that will give you one of the six Root of Nightmares weapons. Here is why they are great and potential God Rolls.

Destiny 2 Briar’s Contempt God Roll

Especially with the nerf to Linear Fusion Rifles, Briar’s Contempt isn’t that great of a weapon. It is a three-shot Linear Fusion Rifle, but so is Fire and Forget and that weapon has better perks than Briar’s Contempt.

If you do want to get a God Roll of Briar’s Contempt, the PvE God Roll must have Reconstruction and Harmony because that combo is perfect for dealing damage to bosses. For PvP, go with Slideshot or Reconstruction and Paracausal Affinity for the best speed and damage performance.

Destiny 2 Rufus’s Fury God Roll

While Rufus’s Fury is a great Strand Auto Rifle that is better than Perpetualis in the Season of Defiance weapons, it’s low on this list because the other weapons are so good. That said, Rufus’s Fury is still a great weapon and will likely be the one everybody wants.

For the Rufus’s Fury PvE God Roll, the best perks are Demolitionist and Hatchling for area control. For PvP, Rewind Rounds Target Lock, Grenade Junkie, or Paracausal Affinity has massive potential for high damage and fast reloads.

Destiny 2 Nessa’s Oblation God Roll

Nessa’s Oblation is an extremely powerful Shotgun that has really incredible perks. If you are looking for a Shotgun to demolish in PvP or be a perfect ad clear machine in PvE, Nessa’ Oblation is the ticket.

For PvE, you’ll definitely want Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds as that combo grants Void Overshield and Void explosions everywhere. Especially when paired with the best Season 20 artifact perks, this is one of the best God Rolls in the game.

For PvP, you might want Envious Assassin or Dragonfly and Paracausal Affinity or Vorpal Weapon to slay Super Guardians. Either way, Nessa’s Oblation is an insanely good Void Shotgun.

Destiny 2 Acasia’s Dejection God Roll

Acasia’s Dejection has the potential to be one of the strongest weapons in Destiny 2 right now. As we saw in the Root of Nightmares World First Raid, Trace Rifles are very powerful.

For the PvE God Roll, Incandescent and Reconstruction are must-have perks as they will allow you to continuously spread Scorch and cause Ignitions across the battlefield. For PvP, Keep Away and Target Lock are great options for high damage at range.

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 Mykel’s Reverence God Roll

Arguably, the weapon most people are excited about is Mykel’s Reverence. While Rufus’s Fury is a nice Auto Rifle to have, having a Strand Sidearm can lead to deadly results just like Brigand’s Law for the best Arc Warlock build.

For the PvE and PvP God Roll, Unrelenting and Swashbuckler will increase the weapon damage and grant you constant heals. Rewind Rounds and Paracausal Affinity are close second perk picks.

Destiny 2 Koraxis’s Distress God Roll

Koraxis’s Distress has almost too many good perk options. Since there are no Strand Grenade Launchers in the game yet, this is a hot commodity.

For the Koraxis’s Distress PvE God Roll, you’ll want perks like Danger Zone, Demolitionist, or Chain Reaction as well as Hatchling or Full Court. These perks present some insane ad clear potential. For PvP, go with Impulsive Amplifier or Paracausal Affinity for fast kills and high damage.

How to Farm Root of Nightmare Weapons in Destiny 2

Since all six Root of Nightmare weapons are great and craftable, you’ll want to know how to farm red border weapons. Unfortunately, there is currently a red border issue with the Root of Nightmare weapons, but when this is resolved the best way to farm red border Root of Nightmare weapons is to complete the raid and open the secret chests each week.

Root of Nightmares has four encounters and therefore has four different opportunities to get red border Root of Nightmare weapons. You’ll also be able to spend the Root of Nightmares currency to buy red border weapons after defeating Nezarec.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023