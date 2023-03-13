How to Get the Dream Warrior Title in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Raid of Nightmares is the brand new raid in Destiny 2 and it has a new title available called Dream Warrior. If you are new to Destiny 2, titles are extremely hard to get things that you can apply to your Guardian to prove how skilled you are. Here’s how to get the Dream Warrior title.

How to Get Root of Nightmares Dream Warrior Title in Destiny 2

Much like the Virtual Fighter title, to get the Dream Warrior title in Destiny 2, you have to complete every Root of Nightmares Triumph. This includes finding all the secret chests, completing specific challenges, and having everyone complete it with their best Arc Hunter build.

All Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Triumphs, Explained

Now that you know you need to complete all the Root of Nightmares Triumphs to get the Dream Warrior title, here are all the Root of Nightmares Triumphs in Destiny 2:

Raid: Root of Nightmares – Acquire all Root of Nightmares weapons and gear.

– Acquire all Root of Nightmares weapons and gear. Root of Nightmares – Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

– Complete any version of the “Root of Nightmares” raid. Master Difficulty “Root of Nightmares” – Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master Difficulty.

– Complete the “Root of Nightmares” raid on Master Difficulty. Collective Consciousness – Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of clanmates.

– Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of clanmates. Classic Horror – Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class.

– Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class. System Shock – Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses.

– Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Arc subclasses. Infernal Pain – Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses.

– Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses. Harbingers of Nothingness – Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Void subclasses.

– Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Void subclasses. Dream Weavers – Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses.

– Complete all encounters in “Root of Nightmares” with a full fireteam of Strand subclasses. Terraformed Secrets – Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid.

– Loot all hidden chests in the “Root of Nightmares” raid. Root of Nightmares Lore Book Unlocks – Unlock the “Root of Nightmares” lore book.

– Unlock the “Root of Nightmares” lore book. Illuminated Torment – Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge.

– Complete the “Illuminated Torment” challenge. Psionic Purge – In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other.

– In Cataclysm, defeat all Psions within 1 second of each other. Crossfire – Complete the “Crossfire” challenge.

– Complete the “Crossfire” challenge. Singular Orbit – In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift.

– In Macrocosm, a player cannot gain Planetary Insight twice in the same Planetary Shift. All Hands – Complete the “All Hands” challenge.

– Complete the “All Hands” challenge. Synchronicity – During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter.

– During the final battle with Nezarec, activate both sets of nodes within 5 seconds of each other, for every activation, and complete the encounter. Final Nightmare – Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty: Illuminated Torment, Crossfire, Cosmic Equilibrium, All Hands.

There are some Triumphs, like Illuminated Torment, that we still don’t know how to solve just yet. We do know how to get the Root of Nightmares Exotic Shotgun Conditional Finality.

However, there are many content creators working to discover every secret and challenge in Root of Nightmares, so visit them or come back to us for specific guides.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023