Destiny 2 Solstice 2023: Start Date, Armor, Strand Rocket Launcher, and Leaks

The Solstice 2023 event has been announced in Destiny 2 and that means it’s time to brush up on what’s available this year and what activities you’ll be doing during the event. Most importantly, if you want to upgrade your armor stats, you need to be around during Solstice. Here is everything you need to know about Solstice 2023 in Destiny 2.

When Does Solstice 2023 Start and End in Destiny 2?

If you need a good excuse to get back into Destiny 2, Solstice 2023 is your answer. Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 starts on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 right when the weekly reset goes live and will likely end on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 since Destiny 2 events usually last four weeks which would follow the Solstice event pattern in years past.

What Does the Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Armor Look Like? Warlock, Hunter, Titan

If you want a sneak peek at what the Solstice 2023 armor looks like, peep the slideshow above. In my opinion, the regality of the armor sets looks incredible. Every class looks like a naval officer during the French Revolution… or whatever, you get the vibe.

As you can see, each armor piece can glow. While the armor sets won’t glow at first, you can pay to unlock the glowing effect or fully upgrade a piece of armor to activate the glow. This is done by collecting Kindling through Solstice Event Challenges and upgrading each armor piece to tier three.

What Does the Solstice 2023 Strand Rocket Launcher Look Like?

The first ever Strand Rocket Launcher is launching (pun intended) during Solstice 2023. We don’t know what frame it has, what perks it has, or what it’s called just yet, but we know it’ll be unlocked through playing the Solstice 2023 activities.

How to Play Solstice 2023 Activities in Destiny 2

During Solstice 2023, the goal is to play Bonfire Bash and collect Silver Leaves. The Silver Leaves can then be turned into Silver Ash which can be used to reroll armor stats. You’ll also be unlocking weapons and armor as you play and decrypt engrams.

You’ll also earn Kindling from the Solstice Event Challenges which can be used to permanently upgrade your armor stats. Each armor can be upgraded three times, and once a piece is upgraded to tier three, it’ll glow.

There aren’t any other events in Destiny 2 that allow you to permanently increase your armor stats, so I highly recommend you come participate in Solstice 2023 if that interests you. With better armor stats, you can truly make the best builds in the game, like the best Void Warlock build.

