How to Get New Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Strand Aspects

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are new Strand Aspects to get in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Titans get Banner of War, Warlocks get Weavewalk, and Hunters get Whirling Maelstrom. Once you complete the required quest, you’ll unlock all Destiny 2 Season 22 Strand Aspects for every class. Here’s how to do it.

Related: How to Unlock Loadouts in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

How to Get Destiny 2 Season 22 Strand Aspects

To unlock the Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Strand Aspects, you need to go to Neomuna and talk to Nimbus. You’ll get the “Unveiled” quest which, when completed, gives you the three new Strand Aspects.

To complete the “Unveiled” quest, you need to go to Veil Containment in Destiny 2. I discovered a new feature that’s been sneakily added this season which is a fast travel button attached to quests. So, to easily get to Veiled Containment, go to the “Unveiled” quest and press Launch at the bottom of the screen.

How to Complete “Unveiled” in Destiny 2

Completing the “Unveiled” quest in Destiny 2 is extremely easy. Once you are at Veiled Containment, all you need to do is go down the stairs and press “Decrypt Archive” wherever you see the prompt.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I found the prompt four times and they were all around the computers on the floor level at the bottom of the stairs. However, I think you can probably just Decrypt Archive once and call it good. To check that you’ve completed “Unveiled,” open your quest log and if “Unveiled” is gone, then you completed the quest.

Now, fast travel back to the Hall of Heroes, interact with the Meditative Focal Point at the Pouka Pond and you’ll be able to unlock your new Strand Aspect for free. No Strand Meditations or Glimmer needed!

The “Unveiled” quest might be the easiest quest in all of Destiny 2. And I’m glad because the new Strand Aspects look really cool! As a Warlock, I can’t wait to try out Weavewalk as I sneak behind enemy lines to deliver a swarm of Threadlings. That’s if I don’t suffer another cabbage error code.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023