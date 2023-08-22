How to Fix Destiny 2 “Return to Orbit” Cabbage Error Code

Don't let the Destiny 2 cabbage error return you to orbit.

August 22nd, 2023 by Noah Nelson
When launching into Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, I played through the first half of the Way of the Witch starter quest only to have the cabbage error return me to orbit. If you’re experiencing this error too, here is your guide on how to fix the cabbage error in Destiny 2.

How to Fix the Destiny 2 Cabbage Error

The cabbage error, like all errors, is extremely annoying in Destiny 2. I have started and been returned to orbit four times when trying to complete the Way of the Witch starter quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch.

Here’s the problem with Destiny 2 error codes: you can’t fix them. Error codes are queues to Bungie that something is broken. And the first quest in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch is, unfortunately, broken thanks to the cabbage error code that returns you to orbit.

The only fix for the Destiny 2 cabbage error code is to wait for Bungie to fix it. You can keep trying to replay whatever mission is stuck with the cabbage code to try and get lucky. However, I highly recommend visiting the Bungie Help Twitter (or X) to know that they are working on the problem.

In fact, Bungie Help has already identified an increase in cabbage error codes so they are working to resolve it now.

In the future, if you ever get plagued by a Destiny 2 cabbage error code, the best thing you can do is try to play a different activity and wait for Bungie to fix the error. It’s extremely unfortunate when error codes keep players from enjoying Destiny 2, but that’s the world we live in.

Regardless, I am hyped for Season of the Witch and am excited for The Final Shape. Error codes and bugs come and go, but Destiny 2 is a fun sandbox that I’ll always enjoy. I’ll just enjoy it more when Bungie fixes their game.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023

