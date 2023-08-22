How to Unlock Loadouts in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you have just launched into Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, you’ll notice that your loadouts are locked. I didn’t know this was going to happen, and now I’m stuck with my mediocre PvP build until I unlock loadouts. Don’t worry, here is how to unlock locked loadouts in Destiny 2

Related: Zavala’s Legacy Lives On, Bungie Chooses ‘Prolific’ Actor to Continue Lance Reddick’s Work in Destiny 2

How to Fix Destiny 2 Locked Loadouts

Every new season in Destiny 2 brings a reset to Guardian Ranks. And Guardian Ranks directly controls your access to loadouts. To fully unlock your loadouts in Destiny 2, you need to fully complete Guardian Rank six and the Flawless Lost Sector Guardian Rank Objective to unlock all your loadouts.

If you’re below Guardian Rank six before the start of a new season, you’ll need to continue your way up. However, if you were any Guardian Rank above six, you’ll restart every season back at Guardian Rank six.

The good news is that it’s not a full reset. The only Guardian Rank Objectives that reset every season are the seasonal Guardian Ranks Objectives, or the blue ones. Once you’ve comeplete the regulard gold Guardian Rank Objectives, they are completed for good and won’t reset.

So, to unlock loadouts in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, you need to rank up to Season Rank seven, complete four Seasonal Challenges, activate three Seasonal Perks, and increase your Power Level three times. After doing all of that, you’ll reach Guardian Rank seven and automatically unlock your loadouts if you’ve completed a Legendary Lost Sector solo flawless.

Unfortunately, if you are receiving multiple cabbage error codes, then you’ll have a hard time progressing your Guardian Rank. Of course, you can skip the Way of the Witch quest for now (the quest that I’ve found is especially bugged with cabbage error codes) and play other activities like strikes, crucible, or gambit to grind rank.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2023