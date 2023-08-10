Zavala’s Legacy Lives On, Bungie Chooses ‘Prolific’ Actor to Continue Lance Reddick’s Work in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie Inc.

Destiny 2 players heartwarmingly continue to hear the voice of Lance Reddick as Zavala after his untimely passing in March earlier this year, and Bungie has now decided upon a new actor to carry the torch forward. This makes way for new Zavala voice lines in the future but no matter what, Reddick will still be a flame in the dark for many.

Bungie released a statement revealing that the new voice actor for Zavala will be none other than Keith David, a highly-known actor who has won three Emmy awards throughout his career. Some of the games that Keith has featured in are Darksiders Genesis as the voice of Moloch and Mortal Kombat 11 as the voice of Spawn.

David will undoubtedly bring an excellent presence to Zavala just like Reddick did for numerous years. During the Bungie news release, it was mentioned that “Lance’s existing lines in-game will remain untouched for the upcoming release”. In other words, there will be no changes of any kind to any of Reddick’s work until after The Final Shape expansion.

The newly chosen actor has discussed the fact he will strive to continue and capture the “character’s sense of integrity” just the way Reddick did. These will likely be pleasing words to hear for the Destiny 2 community who have always felt a bond with the many characters in the game. The world of Destiny becomes a home for a vast array of players so filling a saddened void with a new actor will be nice to see the impact of.

In the month of March when the tragic news broke about Reddick’s passing, a community post was made on Reddit which to date has received over 60,000 upvotes and many comments reflecting on their experience with Zavala as a character and Lance as a person. These moments in game culture where people come together to discuss the impact an actor has had on their life virtually are a testament to the power of games.

Now the Destiny community will be patiently waiting to see what is in store next for Zavala. David has mighty boots to fill, but we wish him all the best with his new role and are looking forward to seeing the work he embodies for years to come.

