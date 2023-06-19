All Mortal Kombat Games in Order of Release

Image: NetherRealm Studios

The Mortal Kombat series has been a staple of the fighting genre for quite some time now. Starting in 1992, the famous fighting game is still going strong, with an upcoming remake in September 2023. With many mainline entries and some spin-offs, it can take time to remember the release order. Whether you’re curious or want to play the games in order, this guide is for you as we will cover all the Mortal Kombat games in order of release date.

Mortal Kombat Games Release Order

Starting from the first entry into the series in 1992 and ending with the upcoming remake for 2023 — below you will find all the Mortal Kombat games in order of release date. Some Mortal Kombats were released in the same year; if this is the case, the one lower in the list was released in the later months of the year.

Mortal Kombat (1992)

Mortal Kombat II (1993)

Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 (1995)

Mortal Kombat Trilogy (1996)

Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero (1997)

Mortal Kobat 4 (1997)

Mortal Kombat Gold (1999)

Mortal Kombat: Special Forces

Mortal Kombat Advance (2001)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance (2002)

Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition (2003)

Mortal Kombat: Deception (2004)

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (2005)

Mortal Komat: Armageddon (2006)

Mortal Kombat: Unchained (2006)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat (2007)

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe (2008)

Mortal Kombat (2011)

Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection (2011)

Mortal Kombat 10 (2015)

Mortal Kombat Mobile (2015)

Mortal Kombat 11 (2019)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection (2020)

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate (2020)

Mortal Kombat 1 (2023)

Mortal Kombat is arguably the most popular fighting game out of the whole genre. Street Fighter is up there, but the absolute brutality that Mortal Kombat is known for puts it on top as the most intense and mature fighting game available. With the solid track record for the series, we can guarantee that the list in this article will continue to grow for years to come.

- This article was updated on June 19th, 2023