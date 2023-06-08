Mortal Kombat 1: Release Date, Beta Access, Cameo Characters, and More

Image: Acclaim Entertainment

Mortal Kombat 1 was just announced at Summer Game Fest 2023 to be releasing this year! With a new storyline, new mechanics, and the number 1 instead of 12, here is everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Release Date, Explained

Image: Acclaim Entertainment

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming out on September 19, 2023. We are only a few months away from Mortal Kombat 1 and we can hardly wait. What are you most looking forward to?

We know now that Mortal Kombat 1 is a new timeline. In it, there are completely new changes like Sub Zero and Scorpion being brothers. It’s a new dimension where anything is possible. The only way to experience the new Mortal Kombat 1 is to play it on September 19, 2023.

Mortal Kombat 1: When is the Beta Access?

Image: Acclaim Entertainment

We know that you can pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 now to get access to the Beta. We don’t know for sure, but we guess that sometime in August 2023 will be when the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta begins.

If you pre-order, you’ll also get access to Shang Tsung, who will probably be unlocked through playing Mortal Kombat 1, but you’ll have early access to playing him.

Mortal Kombat 1: Kameo Characters, Explained

Mortal Kombat 1 has a new mechanic that allows you to combine characters with Kameo fighters for new customized fights and team-ups. When you select your main character, you’ll select any Kameo character — it can even be Sub Zero and Sub Zero — and then you fight.

We are very excited about Mortal Kombat 1 and can’t wait to play it. It’s been too long since we’ve played a new Mortal Kombat and are excited for a fresh start with Mortal Kombat 1.

- This article was updated on June 8th, 2023