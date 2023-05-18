Mortal Kombat 1: All Confirmed Characters

Image: NetherRealm Studios, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

Although a direct sequel to MK 11, Mortal Kombat 1 will take place in a whole new universe, made by the now Fire God Liu Kang. But which characters will be featured in the game? Now, so that you are fully ready to finish all in the new game, here are all characters confirmed to be part of the Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

Every Confirmed Character in Mortal Kombat 1

According to the game’s official FAQ page, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Johnny Cage, Raiden, and Shang Tsung are confirmed to be part of the Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

Also according to the game’s FAQ, although the characters above are not set to be the only ones available as part of the game’s base roster, Mortal Kombat 1 will also receive at least 5 characters as part of post-launch updates.

Given the way Johnny Cage is confirmed to be part of the roster, as well as the fact that Mortal Kombat 1 will most likely be a sort of soft reboot of the franchise, it is no stretch to say that it is highly likely that both Sonya Blade and Jax will also be part of the game’s initial roster.

To recap, here are all the characters confirmed to be featured as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 roster:

Liu Kang (Fire God)

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Johnny Cage

Shang Tsung

Now that you know which characters are confirmed to be featured in the game, it’s important to point out that the upcoming game is also set to feature a new Kameo Fighter mechanic, where players will be able to select supporting fighters (all part of their own roster) to assist them during matches. No news diving deep into the system or its characters was revealed.

This article will be updated as new characters are revealed.

