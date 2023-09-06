What Having Denuvo DRM Means for Mortal Kombat 1

Image: NetherRealm Studios

A new update on the Mortal Kombat 1 Steam page revealed that the new game, set to feature many highly anticipated faces, will also feature the return of Denuvo DRM, previously featured in Mortal Kombat 11. But what is Denuvo DRM? And what does its return mean for Mortal Kombat 1?

Denuvo DRM, Explained

Denuvo Anti-Tamper, also called commonly Denuvo DRM, is a Digital rights management and anti-piracy technology focused on stopping both hacking and the piracy of titles.

Why Does the PC Gaming Community Seem to Hate Denuvo?

Although highly effective in its main job, Denuvo DRM earned the distrust of the PC gaming community given the way the software seems to negatively impact the performance of many of the titles in which it is featured. The reason for that seems to lie in how demanding the software is CPU-wise. In an interview to Ars Technica, Irdeto (the owner of the Denuvo brand) denied that its software is the main cause for any kind of loss in performance.

The alleged effect the software has on performance and the stigma the brand carries can be seen in how Bethesda and Microsoft have decided to launch Starfield without it. Katsuhiro Harada also revealed that Tekken 8 will also not feature support for it at launch.

What Does Having Denuvo Mean for MK 1

Unfortunately for all looking to get the best of both worlds, even if Denuvo DRM will help stop users from pirating the game (although we know that those interested in doing so will eventually find a way), PC players will likely have to deal with a decrease in performance, which may then result in FPS drops and in more extreme scenarios, an increase in input lag.

