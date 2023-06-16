How to Unlock Void Subclass in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 subclasses are abilities for your main class that can be swapped out or upgraded further. There are five Subclasses currently in Destiny 2, Void, Arc, Solar, Strand, and Stasis. Void, Arc, and Solar are considered Light Subclasses, while Strand and Stasis are Darkness. While each has its strength, one of the best in the game is Void. If you want to unlock the Void Subclass — you have come to the right place. Here is how players can unlock the Void Subclass in Destiny 2.

Steps to Unlock the Void Subclass in Destiny 2

To unlock the Void Subclass in Destiny 2, players must head to the Cosmodrome to finish a questline called “A Guardian Rises.” Players can start this quest by speaking to Commander Zavala and Ikora Rey. Once players complete the A Guardian Rises quest, another quest will unlock called “A Spark of Hope,” where players will need this in their mission log for the Subclasses to become available.

You don’t have to complete the A Spark of Hope quest, but it must be on your mission list for the Subclasses quest to be available. Speak to Ikora Rey now and she will offer you the side quests for unlocking Subclasses in Destiny 2. Depending on your class — you will get “Stoking the Flame” for Solar Subclass, “Riding the Storm” for Arc Subclass, and “Gazing into the Abyss” to unlock Void Subclass. Each of these quests is very similar in which you need to get a certain amount of experience points and kills to generate orbs of power.

How to Unlock Stasis and Strand Subclasses in Destiny 2

Now that you understand how to get the Void Subclass and the rest of the Light Subclasses, it’s time to learn how to unlock Darkness Subclasses — Stasis and Strand. They both follow similar goals but involve different expansions for Destiny 2. Players must have and complete the Beyond Light Expansion campaign to unlock Stasis. While for Strand, players must have and complete the Lightfall Expansion campaign for the game.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023