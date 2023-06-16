How to Unlock Arc Subclass in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Subclasses in Destiny 2 are a bundle of abilities players can upgrade and switch out as they see fit. With five subclasses in the game — Solar, Arc, Void, Stasis, and Strand — learning how to unlock them all can be overwhelming. The good news is that they all follow the same principle and can be unlocked through steps and quests. This guide will cover how to unlock the Arc Subclass in Destiny 2.

Steps to Unlock the Arc Subclass in Destiny 2

Subclasses are important in Destiny 2, so here is how to unlock the Arc Subclass. First, players must complete a quest in the Cosmodrome. In the Cosmodrome, speak to Ikora Rey or Commander Zavala — each of who will assign you a mission called “Guardian Rises.” Complete this mission to move on to the next step.

Once the Guardian Rises mission is complete, you will get tasked with another mission, “A Spark of Hope.” A Spark of Hope mission doesn’t need to be completed in full but needs to be triggered (or in your mission list) to move on to the next step.

Once A Spark of Hope is active, head to Zavala in the Tower — who will direct you to Ikora. Speaking to Ikora will provide you with the quests to unlock the remaining Light subclasses — including Arc Subclass.

Depending on your primary class, Ikora will provide you with two of three quests. “Riding the Storm” for Arc Subclass, “Stoking the Flame” for Solar Subclass, and “Gazing into the Abyss” for Void Subclass. All three subclass quests are the same — requiring players to generate orbs of power and gain a specified amount of XP. Once each quest is completed, these three Subclasses will become available.

How to Unlock Strand and Stasis Subclass

The three quests and Subclasses mentioned earlier in this guide are Light Subclasses, while Stasis and Strand are Darkness Subclasses. Players must own the Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion and complete its campaign to unlock Stasis. Strand Subclass is similar as players must complete the Lightfall expansion campaign.

- This article was updated on June 16th, 2023